Genelia Deshmukh Birthday: When the actress revealed that Imran Khan was initially comfortable with another artist opposite him in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na





August 5 marks Genelia Deshmukhs birthday, and it seems an apt time to recall one of the highlights of her career-defining film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. It has been over 16 years since the film released, but it is still fresh in the minds of the audience. But did you know that Genelia had a tough competitor to bag the female lead?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia had revealed that another girl had been selected for the iconic character of Aditi and she was to star opposite Imran Khan as Jai Singh Rathore. Ms Deshmukh said, “It was really cool because we were going to shoot the final test to see what it was like. I remember Imran telling me that he was more comfortable with the other girl than me.”

The 37-year-old actress reveals that things changed when Imran saw their look test together and felt that Genelia was the one for him. It was like we were best friends forever, Genelia said. Thank God, today we get to see lovers like Genelia and Imran on screen.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released in 2008 and became a cult romantic comedy classic in no time. This coming-of-age drama was written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala and was a healthy mix of friendship, heartbreak, college life and romance. The film also changed the fate of all the cast and crew involved, including Genelia.

Deshmukh, who made her debut in the film industry as Genelia D'Souza after JTYJN, went on to star in several successful films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. On the personal front, Genelia got married to her co-star Riteish Deshmukh on 3 February 2012, following the traditions of Marathi marriage in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple also had a Christian wedding in church the next day.

For the uninitiated, Genelia and Riteish made their debut together in K. Vijaya Bhaskar's romantic drama Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, on 25 November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on 1 June 2016. The couple was last seen together in 2022's Ved, which was a commercial and critical success.

