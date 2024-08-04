Politics
Conservatives left UK wide open to far-right violence, says former adviser | UK Security and Counter-Terrorism
The Conservative government has left the UK wide open to far-right violence erupting in parts of the country by ignoring warning signs and fanning the flames with a culture war agenda, a senior adviser on extremism to the Tory prime ministers has said.
Dame Sara Khan, who was Rishi Sunak's independent adviser on social cohesion and resilience until May this year and served as counter-extremism commissioner under Theresa May and Boris Johnson, said recent administrations had failed the British people.
Repeated and urgent advice that far-right extremists were exploiting loopholes in the law to foment violence on social media had been ignored as senior politicians across a series of administrations sought to profit by waging culture wars, Khan said in a damning intervention.
“It was clear that the situation had been critical for some time,” Khan said. “All my reports showed, in summary, that, firstly, these extremist and cohesion threats are getting worse; secondly, that our country is woefully unprepared. We have a gap in our legislation that allows these extremists to act with impunity.”
Previous governments have astonishingly failed to address these trends and have instead adopted, in my view, approaches that have proven counterproductive and defy logic.
They have abandoned the strategy of combating extremism [in 2021]including all the resources and funding for local areas across the country that are combating extremist activity and actors. And the government, at the time, did not replace anything. It left local authorities struggling to deal with the ongoing extremist challenges in their area.
Political leadership is really important and how our politicians behave is really, really crucial, because I have seen, and I'm sure other people have seen, politicians who have actually, indirectly or directly, undermined social cohesion because they have used inflammatory language.
Khan, who has previously criticised those who have described pro-Palestinian protests as hate marches, a phrase used by former interior minister Suella Braverman, said the rhetoric used by some senior politicians in recent years had given a green light to those with racist views.
She said: I've been to parts of the country where they've been very frank with me and just said, look, because of some of the inflammatory language that politicians use, that same language would then be picked up by, you know, far-right extremists and others, who would then use it to undermine cohesion in a local area.
Our politicians have a serious duty not to use inflammatory language, not to use, for example, dehumanising language about asylum seekers, refugees and, you know, people who arrive in our country.
Of course, there's a legitimate debate about immigration and about numbers and all of these things, but there's a way to talk about these issues without using dehumanizing and inflammatory language. Because when you use that language, you see extremists seizing on it. You see people saying, “If politicians can use that language, why can't we?”
Khan, a British Muslim raised in Bradford, who in March this year published a study for Michael Gove on social cohesion in the UK known as the Khan Review, said there had been growing evidence in recent years that the far right was spreading disinformation to cause unrest, with outbreaks of trouble in Oldham, Knowsley and Barrow.
Khan, who wrote a report in 2021 with current Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley calling for a change in the law on extremism, said it remained lawful to stir up racial hatred that was not threatening, abusive or insulting.
“That’s why we’ve seen legal fascist and neo-Nazi organizations in this country do exactly that,” Khan said. There are allegations of white genocide, the promotion of dangerous narratives, which are intended to stir up hatred against a racial and religious group.
There is a kind of growth and influence, not only of far-right influencers, but also of other extremist actors. There is the use of disinformation on social media.
Hateful extremism has evolved significantly over the past decade, with extremists becoming more professional and coordinated, at local, national and transnational levels, using social media to disseminate their extremist ideology and spread disinformation.
Our rules have failed to evolve in the face of this growing extremist threat; there are gaps in our legislation that effectively allow them to act with impunity.
Khan said the political turmoil of recent years, with five different prime ministers in seven years, had weakened the government.
She said: “I had to deal with three different interior ministers because of the kind of political instability we had. Interior ministers who had different interests and different views on how to solve this problem. Some were very open and supportive, but I think others were less so.”
Why they didn't respond to the reports is ultimately a question for them to answer, but it's just astonishing that they didn't do anything about it.
There was also, she added, a lack of institutional knowledge about how to combat disinformation and protect vulnerable people.
She said: What the local authorities were telling me was that the far right would find out where the asylum hotels were before the local authorities because the communication between the Home Office and them just wasn't working.
Police clashed with rioters outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday, with protesters chanting “Get them out” as they smashed windows of the Holiday Inn Express.
Khan added: “They (the Conservatives) have actually failed people in communities who are trying to protect cohesion, you know, who are trying to push back against extremist actors.”
Ultimately, if we don't address these issues, the situation will only get worse.
A Conservative spokesman said: “Rishi Sunak, as Prime Minister, has made it clear that we must confront extremism in all its forms. The police must take a zero-tolerance approach to extremist tactics, and we have introduced reforms to how governments deal with extremists, redoubled our support for Prevent and demanded that universities end extremist activity on campus.”
We must stand united to combat the forces of division and give the police the powers they need to protect our country and our values.

