Harris, Trump's Atlanta rallies expose America's deep divisions





ATLANTA (AP) Two gatherings. Two Americas.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump found themselves in the same arena four days apart, each looking out at sold-out crowds like concert stars or boxers.

The competing events were held three months before Election Day in the state that produced the narrowest margin of victory in the 2020 White House race. In terms of policy, tone, types of voters in attendance and even music playlists, the rallies offered not just opposing visions of the country, but radically different versions of it.

This dynamic raises questions about how a factionalized population might accept a Trump return or a Harris ascension.

FILE – Supporters recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

On this point, at least two people who came to the Georgia State Convocation Center on different days could agree.

It’s okay to have different ideologies, said Angela Engram, a 59-year-old Democrat who came from Stockbridge, Georgia, to hear Harris speak Tuesday. But today, it’s all about parties and personalities and power, and people don’t even try to understand each other anymore.

Tracy Maddux, a 67-year-old retired grocer from Sparta, Georgia, who attended Trump's rally Saturday, shared Engram's regrets about politics in 2024.

But Maddux blamed Engram’s party, saying Democrats no longer care about ordinary people. Engram blamed Trump and his supporters, especially those who buy into his lies that his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden was rigged.

The two crowds joined together to form a coalition on the battlefield

With Biden withdrawing from the race in July and Democrats promoting Harris, both major party candidates now have the means to fill arenas.

Harris, the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, drew a racially and generationally mixed crowd, though overwhelmingly Black and overwhelmingly female. Democrats danced to R&B, hip-hop and pop. They rocked out to star Megan Thee Stallion and blasted out to Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” which became Harris’s opening song and campaign anthem.

Trump drew a largely white audience, with a notable presence of black voters. The playlist drew on his eclectic musical tastes, which included the Village People and ABBA, but also included plenty of country music. The crowd erupted at the opening notes of his signature song: “God Bless the USA,” by Trump supporter Lee Greenwood.

It’s two disparate groups in one of the key swing states in a divided nation that will decide the presidency. In 2020, Biden campaigned hard among Black voters, young voters, other nonwhite voters and white college-educated voters in metro areas like Atlanta. Trump dominated rural areas, small towns and cities. In Georgia, the result was a Biden victory by 11,779 votes out of 5 million cast.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Democracy: American democracy has weathered major stress tests since 2020. More challenges await in 2024. AP’s role: The Associated Press is the most trusted source of news on election night, with a history of accuracy dating back to 1848. Learn more. Stay informed. Stay up-to-date with breaking news with email alerts. Sign up here.

Both campaigns expect the Harris-Trump matchup to follow similar lines, with party bases playing a central role in the outcome in Georgia and nationally.

Last week's rally in support of Harris frustrated Republicans enough that they downplayed her role in the affair.

There were a lot of people. There was entertainment here. They were twerking, said Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who was one of Trump's fake voters after the 2020 election.

Jones claimed that the crowd around Harris thinned after Megan Thee Stallions performed. That wasn't the case during Harris' 25-minute speech. In fact, Trump lost a good portion of his supporters during his 91-minute speech.

FILE – The crowd reacts as Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Two rallies gave two very different American visions

Democrats celebrated Harris as a historic figure who could use her story to help all Americans.

“She brings all of those elements together,” Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first black senator, said Tuesday. “She sees us because in a real sense, she is all of us.”

Harris herself has spoken more about politics than biography, including her biggest flaws: inflation and immigration.

On inflation, she implicitly blamed corporate greed, promising to crack down on price gouging and hidden fees. Democrats have cast the biggest spending measures of Biden’s term as foundational investments in clean energy, domestic manufacturing like Georgia’s booming electric battery plants, and infrastructure improvements that have eluded previous presidents, including Trump.

On Saturday, Republicans blamed the measures for rising prices and portrayed Harris as a radical who threatens national values.

Trump offered dystopian predictions about a Harris administration. A crash like 1929… you’ll end up in World War III… the suburbs will be overrun with violent crime and savage foreign gangs, Trump warned. If Kamala wins, there will be crime, chaos and death throughout our country.

He notably accused Harris of being responsible for the killing of Georgia resident Laken Riley, whose death authorities blamed on a Venezuelan who allegedly entered the United States illegally. Harris did not mention Riley, but criticized Trump for scaring Republican senators into abandoning a bipartisan deal on immigration and border security.

From the coveted seats, Terry Wilson, a 46-year-old trucker from Chattanooga, Tennessee, stood to cheer Trump’s attacks on Harris. In an interview, Wilson added his own Trumpian hyperbole: I mean, she’s a Marxist.

Michaelah Montgomery, a black conservative activist, joined in Trump’s recent mockery of Harris’ racial and ethnic identity. She’s only black when it comes to being elected, Montgomery said. The mostly white audience laughed and applauded.

To his running mate J.D. Vance, Trump was the living martyr who took a bullet for the country. Speakers recalled a bloodied Trump standing after a would-be assassin’s bullet nicked his ear at a Pennsylvania rally three weeks earlier. The image was emblazoned on T-shirts throughout the Atlanta audience.

At Harris' rally, Trump was introduced as the former president with a criminal record who ran a for-profit online university, was found liable in civil court for sexual abuse, denied the results of the 2020 election and watched his supporters ransack the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of Biden as his successor.

“I've dealt with people like him throughout my career,” said Harris, a former California prosecutor.

On Tuesday, no one mentioned Trump’s death or Biden’s call to tone down his political rhetoric. But there were shouts of “Lock him up! Lock him up!” that began while Biden was still in the race but reached a deafening pitch in Atlanta.

The chant is a response to Republicans who, eight years ago, were shouting “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent. She has never been charged with any crime.

FILE – Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Consensus is an increasingly difficult idea to achieve

Presidential campaigns are always marked by differences and divisions. Only once in the last half-century, Republican Ronald Reagan in 1984, did his winner surpass 55 percent of the popular vote. More often, the winner does not even win the popular vote, as happened to Trump in 2016 and Republican George W. Bush in 2000.

Engram, the Harris supporter from Stockbridge, nevertheless found reasons for optimism.

“We really do have a lot in common if people could just calm down and think about it,” she said, though she expressed doubts about the ability of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement to contribute to the national consensus. A healthier discourse under a Harris administration, she said, would depend on good Republicans who aren’t all MAGA.

Trump's allies have not suggested they might aim for consensus. Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Gainesville, Georgia, used his invocation Saturday to declare the election a spiritual battle.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, warned of a left-wing regime behind Harris: “They hate you. But Donald Trump loves you.”

FILE – Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Trump spoke at length about his lies that he lost in 2020 because of voter fraud. He attacked not only Democrats but also Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia’s most powerful Republican, and others who Trump said betrayed the party by failing to help him overturn Biden’s victory.

On Tuesday, Democrats peppered their remarks about the vote with references to the late civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, who long represented the Atlanta area in Congress. Warnock mocked Trump as the Florida man who made an infamous phone call to pressure the Georgia secretary of state to find 11,780 votes to make him the winner of the 2020 election.

Through all the other rhetoric, both candidates nodded toward unity.

We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious nation under God, the former president said.

The Vice President's version: We love our country, and I believe it is the highest form of patriotism to fight for the ideals of our country. … And when we fight, we win.

But only one of them will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-kamala-harris-2024-election-georgia-002d9f74ec8fd5e69f241ddc58c5eb40 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos