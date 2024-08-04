Israeli Foreign Minister's Tweet Sparks Controversy in Türkiye





JERUSALEM (JNS) – A tweet by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of destroying his country has garnered nearly 40 million views and sparked a strong reaction from Erdoan supporters.

Join our WhatsApp group Subscribe to our daily newsletter In the August 2 tweet, Erdoan stands in the foreground as a Turkish flag and the city of Istanbul go up in flames. Erdoan is turning Turkey into a dictatorship simply because of his support for Hamas murderers and rapists, against the position of the entire free world, Katz tweeted in Turkish. [Erdoans Turkey] Turkey blocks Instagram, interrupts sports broadcasts because an Israeli athlete beat a Turkish athlete, threatens to invade a democratic country with which it is not in military conflict and inflicts an annual loss of $6 billion on Turkish exporters by severing trade relations, the foreign minister said in his tweet. Erdoan takes and destroys a Turkish state with scientific, cultural, technological and economic capabilities, and eliminates the legacy of [President Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk, who built a progressive and prosperous Türkiye, Katz concluded. In response, senior Turkish government officials were quick to attack Katz and Israel. The tweet also united Erdoan's political opposition. “We will not learn democracy and law from someone whose hands have shed the blood of tens of thousands of children,” tweeted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, a member of the secular Republican People's Party. Everything will be fine when Palestine is free, he said. Katz had tagged Mamolu in his tweet and Mamolu had to respond as he did so as not to appear as an Israeli collaborator, Channel 12 reported. Other leaders supported Katz's tweet. President Ronald Reagan once called [Libyan dictator Muammar] Gaddafi, the mad dog of the Middle East. Today, this title is appropriate #ErdoganDutch Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders posted on X. Erdoan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), suffered a historic defeat In the March 31 local elections, the government became even more hostile to Israel and closer to Hamas since the October 7 massacre by terrorist groups. On July 28, Erdoan threatened to to invade Israel. Katz called on NATO to expel Turkey in response.

