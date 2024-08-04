Most American politicians say the Vietnam War was a mistake





WASHINGTON DC Dr Andrew Wells-Dang, senior Southeast Asia expert at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), said most US politicians shared the view that the Vietnam War was a mistake. In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on Saturday about the Gulf of Tonkin incident 60 years ago and the U.S.-led war in the Southeast Asian nation, Wells-Dang recalled African-American activist Martin Luther King's criticism of the war. Wells-Dang quoted the activist as saying: “This requires us to admit that we have been wrong since the beginning of our adventure in Vietnam, that we have harmed the lives of the Vietnamese people.” In order to atone for our sins and mistakes in Vietnam, we must take the initiative to end this tragic war. Obviously, the escalation of the war led by the US government through the Gulf of Tonkin incident in early August 1964 met with opposition from the international community, which quickly signaled the development of anti-war movements in the United States and around the world in the following period, the expert said, calling this event the greatest lesson of the 1960s. Wells-Dang said Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King was right to speak out against the war, explaining that many African Americans were forced to fight in the war. He went on to quote the activist who said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. The expert added that continuing the legacy of Martin Luther King who devoted his entire life to the struggle for peace, USIP wishes to apply the lessons of peacebuilding and reconciliation between Vietnam and the United States to other global conflicts.

