Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India's record gas production, cites 'Viksit Bharat' goal





Archive photo New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the country's self-reliance in energy after achieving record gas production as a step towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. In a message posted on X, he congratulated the people of the country for this feat. “Our self-reliance in energy is very important to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. This record gas production is proof of our commitment in this direction,” the Prime Minister said. – ! https://t.co/czlrxvTFJt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2024 In FY24, India achieved gas production of 36.43 billion cubic feet (BCM) compared to 28.7 BCM in FY21. According to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the country is expected to achieve gas production of 45.3 billion cubic metres by FY26. “The numbers are proof. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new determination,” Puri said on X. The goal of the new government's oil ministry is to boost oil and gas exploration, green hydrogen and increase gas consumption in the country. Meanwhile, India's natural gas consumption rose 7.1 percent in June to 5,594 million standard cubic meters (MMSCM) this year. Gas companies have been expanding their network to meet the growing demand for the green fuel. Consumption of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and kerosene rose 2.6 percent in June to 20 million metric tons (MMT). India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices have fallen between November 2021 and April 2024. According to Mr Puri, the government is facilitating discussions between oil marketing companies (OMCs) and dealers to resolve margin issues, pointing out that petrol and diesel were deregulated during the UPA administration. He pointed out late last month that while petrol prices have fallen in India, they have risen in neighbouring countries. (Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

