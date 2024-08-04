I'm not logging in, I'm busy looking for a scene







Jakarta – The coordinating spokesperson of the Democrat Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, responded to the statement of the secretary general of the PDI Perjuangan Hasto Kristiyanto who said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should take responsibility for his duties, not just apologize. Herzaky said Hasto's expression did not fit the context of a moment like this. “I think it's not enough continue Which diomycin Mr. Hasto. Not enough. continue, Gini This is what we call attending an event that has a religious undertone, that has a religious undertone like that Yes. They speak a delicate language, a cold language. like that. “Yes, how can we then show that the sincerity of a leader can be assessed, without claiming or feeling 'I am the greatest,' 'I am the most extraordinary,'” Herzaky told reporters on Sunday (4/8/2024). Herzaky considered Jokowi's apology to be sincere. He said statements about responsibility were not appropriate at religious events. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “This is where the magnanimity of a leader is needed, as Pak SBY always said, a leader wants the best, of course, it is impossible for everything to be perfect. There are certainly still things that are not perfect. That is why improvements will have to be made in the future, right,” said the head of the Democratic Strategic Communication Agency (Bakomstra). “Well, here we see that the context is that the president sincerely apologizes, yes, we should respect that, not to bother to criticize, criticize or anything, it is not appropriate. If we talk about responsibility, there is indeed another momentum in the future before religious events, then talk about responsibility?” he added. Democrats are said to be fully committed to supporting Jokowi so that he can successfully complete his presidency. He then mentioned those who were in the cabinet but were busy looking for their own stage. “I'm not continue “People consider him as part of the cabinet, but then they are busy looking for their own agenda, rather than trying to help the president finish his term,” he added. Hasto's Review PDI Perjuangan responded to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who apologized at the end of his term. According to PDIP, the president's policies should be held accountable to the people, not apologized for. “The party emphasizes that a president’s policies are accountable to the people. For example, we who have persisted in opposing rice imports have now proven that the data previously submitted was manipulative,” said DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto in Lenteng Agung, Jakarta, in his statement, Saturday (3/8/2024). Hasto stressed that President Jokowi's policies must first be held accountable, not excuses. “These politicians must first be accountable to the people and that must be presented, not apologized for first,” Hasto continued. See also Video: Megawati to Hasto: Don't be afraid, if you are “caught”, I will go to the head of the national police [Gambas:Video 20detik] (rdp/rdp)

