BIG UK NEWS: The biggest positive news stories of the week in the UK





Here are our most read and shared positive stories from this week (July 29 – August 4, 2024): 1. The only way to end protests is to recognise their cause, says Britain's most senior police commissioner $2.88 billion in new funding last year helped 650 UK businesses export 3. Palace highly encouraged by King's continued recovery as Royal tour to Australia and Samoa announced 4. COMMON SENSE PREVAILS: Ofcom closes Dan Wootton case 5. MADE IN UK: JLR announces sales increase in Q1 2024, with 39,000 Range Rover Electric pre-orders 6. UK National Crime Agency cracks down on people smugglers' social media accounts 7. England's most famous and celebrated winemaker wins BEST IN SHOW at World Wine Awards 8. The AUKUS defence and security pact sees the British military training Australians on new Apache helicopters 9. New figures show that tourism in England generated £70.2 billion in domestic visitor spending last year 10. Rolls-Royce awards €85m multi-year contract to Glasgow-based Castle Precision Engineering 11. UK Space Command hosts first UK space war game 12. British brand Bentley announces its 2024 half-year financial results, posting an operating profit of 261 13. A milestone for the Armed Forces Covenant: the 12,000th organization has registered 14. Sycamore in full growth! The Sycamore Gap is showing signs of regrowth 15. National Crime Agency shuts down major fraud platform responsible for 1.8 million fraudulent calls

