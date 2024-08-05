Indonesia expands abortion in bid to reduce maternal mortality…but it could backfire





Indonesia will now allow abortions during the entire first trimester of pregnancy in cases of rape or medical emergencies. Previously, such abortions were limited to six weeks of pregnancy. President Joko Widodo sign This week's new rule, part of the country's efforts to lower maternal mortality ratesWomen who are pregnant as a result of rape or facing medical emergencies can now have an abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy, although in cases of medical emergencies the woman And her husband must give his consent for the abortion to be performed. “We welcome the publication of this regulation, which provides a basis for us to reform and build together a health system that reaches the most remote regions of the country,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement. Although unborn children are otherwise protected from abortion in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, abortions are still carried out regularly there. Study 2018for example, found that about 1.7 million abortions were performed in Java alone. The United Nations Population Fund also claims Indonesia: 189 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, a rate much higher than in other countries in the region. The United Nations has already pressured Indonesia to liberalize its abortion laws. Abortion has often been touted as a solution to high maternal mortality rates—and, conversely, laws protecting the unborn are blamed. Yet a 10-year study in Mexico published in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ Open found that states in Mexico with less permissive abortion laws had lower MMRs than states where abortion was legal, indicating that pro-life laws did not increase women’s deaths. Ethiopia also legalized abortion in hopes of reducing its maternal mortality rate. Although Ethiopia’s maternal mortality rate had already been declining before abortion was legalized, this trend did not continue after legalization; in fact, the maternal mortality rate increased by 1.5%. increase The number of abortions has increased. The number of women suffering from septic shock has more than doubled, with the same result for organ failure; the number of women admitted to intensive care has almost tripled. Indonesian lawmakers may have changed their abortion law in an effort to help women, but the reality is clear: abortion does not save women’s lives. What women need is not induced abortion, but better access to legitimate health care. The Justice Department jailed a pro-life grandmother for protesting the killing of unborn children. Please take 30 seconds to TELL CONGRESS: STOP THE YOUTH MINISTER FROM TARGETING PRO-LIFE AMERICANS.







