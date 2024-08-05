Who is Michaelah Montgomery? Georgia activist steals the show at Trump rally in Atlanta





Michaelah Montgomery at the Trump-Vance meeting in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump invited Clark Atlanta University graduate and Georgia activist Michaelah Montgomery to perform on stage twice at his rally in Atlanta on August 4, 2024.

ATLANTA — A Georgia activist stole the spotlight after being introduced by former President Trump at his Atlanta rally on Saturday.

Trump invited Michaelah Montgomery to the stage toward the end of his speech at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. He introduced Montgomery by explaining that he had met her at a restaurant earlier this year.

Trump said Montgomery, who attended Clark Atlanta University, had publicly acknowledged and praised him for funding historically black colleges and universities.

“She looked at me and said, ‘That’s President Trump. You saved my university.’ And I said, ‘How the hell do you know that?’ … This one is so smart, so sharp,” Trump recalled.

“She grabbed me and kissed me,” he added. “I said, 'I don't think I'll ever go back to the first lady.'”

“You were supposed to keep that a secret,” Montgomery laughed.

Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs Michaelah Montgomery during a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA)

The former president congratulated Montgomery, describing her as “incredible” with a “tremendous future,” and told her he would do “everything I can to help her,” before giving her the floor.

“I would like to add something to what has been said by others,” the conservative activist began. “And we must do our best to get the message across. The fight is useless if we just talk about it among ourselves.”

Montgomery added that she is the founder of an organization called Conserve the Culture, which helps “mobilize HBCU students so they can get this [conservative] message.”

“No one needs this message more than my people, so do you really care?” Montgomery asked the cheering audience. “Are you really with us?”

“I'll give it back to Big T.”

The rally came days after Trump was criticized by the White House for statements he made at the recent National Association of Black Journalists convention about Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity.

Trump to NABJ: 'Is she Indian or black?'

Former President Donald Trump spoke to several reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on July 31, 2024, where some of his remarks about the media, Kamala Harris, and “black jobs” sparked outrage. Here are some of those moments.

“She’s always been of Indian descent, and she was just promoting her Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black. And now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or black?”

On Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson praised Trump for “answering tough questions” at the conference.

“I applaud my friend @realdonaldtrump for stepping into a hostile environment at @NABJ today and answering some tough questions,” Carson said in a message on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign but did not immediately receive a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/michaelah-montgomery-georgia-activist-trump-rally-steals-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos