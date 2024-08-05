ISIS-K financier and smuggler in Europe has long operated from Turkey under multiple aliases

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

A key operative for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K or ISIL-K) has been operating surreptitiously in and out of Turkey under multiple identities, including those of a refugee and a foreign businessman, confidential information obtained by Nordic Monitor reveals.

Ismatullah Khalozai, designated as an international facilitator for ISIS-K by the US Treasury on November 22, 2021, he used Turkey as a critical logistical hub for the movement of funds and fighters.

Although known to Turkish authorities for his clandestine activities on behalf of the terrorist group, Khalozai was not subject to an asset freeze by the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until March 23, 2022, four months after the U.S. designation made his name public and only following a request from the U.S. government.

Erdogan’s presidential decree ordering the freezing of Khalozai’s assets, however, omits crucial identifying details, including the unique national identity number issued by the Migration Management Authority (G daresi Bakanl), which is part of the Interior Ministry. The national identification number applies to both Turkish nationals and foreign residents in Turkey.

Although the decree lists several aliases used by Khalozai, including Esmatullah Khalouzai, Esmatullah Khalozai, Abdul Ahad, Ukasha Jarrar, Mohammad Qasim Haqzad, and Sher Omar Khel, none of these names were accompanied by a national identity number. This omission is significant because such a number is essential to effectively track individuals for government-related functions, including taxation, health benefits, and sanctions.

Two presidential decrees have placed Khalozai under an asset freeze in Türkiye;

Decree on freezing of assets2

Decree on the freezing of assets1

By omitting this crucial detail, the decree significantly hampered the efforts of Turkish government agencies and financial institutions, such as banks, to track down Khalozai and enforce the asset freeze. In Turkey, where nearly all banking and government transactions require this unique identification number, this omission allowed Khalozai to continue his activities largely uninterrupted.

Following increasing pressure on Turkey, President Erdogan issued a second decree on December 9, 2022, nine months after the initial decision, adding a unique identification number, 99401582772, to the description. This identification number was assigned to Khalozai under what appeared to be his alias, Mohammad Qasim Haqzad.

Information obtained by Nordic Monitor reveals that Haqzad registered as an Afghan citizen, stated that he was born on November 13, 1977, and indicated that his parents' names were Nazuk and Khudaiibiran. No information was provided regarding his place of residence in Turkey, which is rather unusual.

The presidential decree stipulated that this was the only identification number that the authorities could assign to him.

However, this statement appears to be inaccurate. Information provided to Nordic Monitor suggests that Khalozai was officially registered as a refugee in at least three different Turkish provinces under different pseudonyms and received a national identity number for each approved application.

How he managed to register repeatedly despite biometric and fingerprint checks by the migration agency remains a mystery. It was either the result of considerable influence from a powerful ally or a bribe, a plausible scenario given the pervasive corruption within the Interior Ministry and its subordinate agencies, including the police, gendarmerie and migration authority.

Under the assumed name Shir Amar Khel, Khalozai registered with the local branch of the migration agency in Turkey's conservative Karaman province as a refugee, receiving a national identity number ending in 4550. He listed Kunduz province in Afghanistan as his place of birth, identified his parents as Shirin Guln and Nour Mohammad, and listed his date of birth as January 1, 1993. He listed his residence as an apartment building at 2, 160th Street, in the center of the city of Karaman.

In the neighboring province of Konya, Khalozai registered again under the alias Abdul Ahad Haleme and was given a national identity number ending in 9088. This time, he listed his date of birth as January 1, 1983, and his parents as Sahebcemal and El Murad. He said he resided in an apartment on Rah Street in the Ulubatl Hasan neighborhood of Konya's Karatay district.

The provinces of Konya and Karaman are strongholds of Turkish President Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP). Radicals and jihadists often find it easier to integrate in these regions because of the local population's sympathy for these extremists.

In another instance, Khalozai registered in Istanbul under the name Azmatullah Khalozai, very similar to the name on the Treasury list. Curiously, this name was not on the sanctions list listed in Erdogan’s presidential asset freeze decree. He was given a national identity number ending in 7668. For this registration, he listed his date of birth as June 1, 1993, and his address as a luxury apartment complex, Delta Deluxe Sitesi, in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

It is entirely possible that he has additional aliases, locations and identity numbers, allowing him to continue his activities on behalf of ISIS-K.

According to the US Treasury, he not only operated a hawala business to transfer funds for ISIS-K operations in Turkey, but also in the United Arab Emirates for a period. He was also allegedly involved in human trafficking, including personally transporting an ISIS-K courier from Afghanistan to Turkey on one occasion.

The latest monitoring report released in June by the UN’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team on ISIS and Al-Qaeda describes Khalozai as overseeing ISIS-K’s finances in Europe, particularly those related to migrant smuggling. The report also states that European states view ISIS-K as the greatest external terrorist threat to Europe. Turkey, so far, remains a key logistical hub for ISIS-K’s operations.