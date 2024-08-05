Kamala Harris now ahead of Donald Trump in three different polls





Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, led former President Donald Trump in this year's tight election in three major national polling aggregators on Sunday.

The poll results come two weeks after President Joe Biden's unprecedented decision to drop out of the race and endorse Kamala Harris. She has since enjoyed broad support within the party and is poised to lead the Democratic race in November.

With Harris's largest lead, the national aggregate poll FiveThirtyEight puts her 1.6 percentage points ahead of Trump in the national election, with 45.3 percent to Trump's 43.7 percent.

Aggregated polls are constantly updated as new poll data is added, changing averages in real time.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 88th National Convention of the American Federation of Teachers on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first union to endorse Harris for president since she announced her campaign. More Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Nate Silver’s presidential forecast for the Silver Bulletin shows Harris with a slightly narrower lead, at 45.5% to Trump’s 44.1%. According to the model, Harris led Trump by 0.2% on July 31 and has been steadily increasing her lead since then.

The White House race shows Harris with the narrowest lead, just 0.2% ahead of Trump. Harris has 47.3% of the vote and Trump has 47.1%. Including third-party candidates, Harris is projected to lead Trump with 44.7%, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with 5.7% and Cornel West with 0.7%.

However, three other national polls show Trump ahead of Harris, such as the New York Times poll, which gives Trump a one-point lead over Harris, 48 ​​to 47 percent. However, if third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included in the poll, Harris and Trump fall into a tie at 44 percent.

Similarly, The Hill's aggregation of 97 polls shows Trump leading Harris by 1.1 percentage points, at 47.6 percent to her 46.5 percent, while RealClearPolitics shows Trump with a 0.8 percentage point lead, at 47.7 percent to Harris' 46.9 percent.

All aggregate polls show a very close presidential election, with candidates constantly moving up or down based on new poll results.

Newsweek has reached out to Harris and the Trump campaign for comment.

The presidential election is determined by the votes of the Electoral College. Candidates must receive 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, which is not always accurately reflected in national polls because victories in some states are required to obtain Electoral College votes.

Individual polls from key states, which often carry significant numbers of electoral votes, also show a tight race between Trump and Harris.

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll of 3,102 registered voters, conducted between July 30 and August 2, shows Harris leading in one swing state, Trump leading in three, and tied in three other swing states.

