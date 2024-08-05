Instagram blocked in Türkiye for third day





Instagram users in Turkey were blocked from accessing the social network for a third day on Sunday following accusations of censorship against the US company by a senior Turkish official, Agence France-Presse reported. The BTK communications authority announced on its website on Friday that the platform owned by Meta had been frozen, without giving any reason. But Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralolu said on Friday that Instagram had ignored government requests to remove some posts. “Our country has values ​​and sensitivities. Despite our warnings, they did not take into account the criminal content,” he said. We have blocked access. When they respect our laws, we will lift the ban. On Wednesday, the president's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, accused Instagram of censorship, saying it was preventing people from posting messages of condolence for the martyr. [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh. “This is a very clear and obvious attempt at censorship,” Altun said on X. Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was killed Wednesday in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel. Erdogan declared a national day of mourning in memory of Haniyeh, who played a key role in talks aimed at ending the nearly 10-month war in Gaza. An anonymous BTK source denied that the move was due to Instagram blocking posts about Haniyeh, telling Medyascope that it was due to insults towards Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey, and crimes. Opposition social democratic and nationalist parties and Ankara lawyers filed a request with the courts on Friday evening to have the freeze lifted. According to Turkish media, 50 million of the country's 85 million people have an Instagram account. This is not the first time that Turkish authorities have temporarily blocked access to social media sites, including Facebook, X and Wikipedia. Erdoan's government is regularly accused of stifling freedom of expression. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

