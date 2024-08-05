Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responds to Donald Trump, tells him to leave my family out of this





Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly criticized Donald Trump. The former president lashed out at the 60-year-old again ahead of his campaign rally in Georgia on Saturday. On his social media platform, Truth Social, the Republican candidate called Kemp disloyal and evil.

Donald Trump picked a fight with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the same day he protested in the state (Getty Images via AFP) Brian Kemp slams Trump after repeated attacks

The former US president lashed out at Kemp ahead of the rally, criticizing his wife, Marty Kemp, the first lady of Georgia. However, the Georgia governor responded with a stern but relatively polite message on X, formerly Twitter. Kemp also shared a screenshot of Trump's lengthy speech.

“My goal is to win in November and save our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats, not engage in petty personal insults, attack my Republican colleagues, or dwell on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of this,” Kemp tweeted.

Although Kemp has been repeatedly credited with Georgia’s economic health during his tenure as governor, Trump has mocked his service to the state. Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting crime, not fighting unity and the Republican Party! His crime rate in Georgia is terrible, his crime rate in Atlanta is the worst, and his economy is average, he wrote.

The former president continued: “He should be seeking UNITY, not revenge, especially against the man who gave him the nod and without whom he could never have defeated Stacey Abrams.”

He and his wife didn't think he could win. I said, 'I'm telling you, you're going to win.' And then he won, and he was happy, and his wife said, 'Thank you, sir, we'll never catch up!' Now she says she's not going to support me and she's going to 'write on behalf of Brian Kemps.' Well, I don't want his support, and I don't want hers,' Trump added.

