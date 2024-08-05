Politics
Opinion | The possibility of a Trump 2.0 should push China to recalibrate its foreign policy
But behind closed doors, Chinese leaders reportedly spent some time discussing another man who could throw a spanner in the works, more than 10,000km away.
After all, US-China relations took a decisive turn in 2018 when the then US president launched a trade war against China as part of his administration's efforts to escalate geopolitical rivalry with Beijing.
They may not acknowledge it publicly, but Trump 2.0 could have profound implications for how China implements Xi Jinping's vision of reform and opening-up.
Trump may not be the reason why the sweeping 22,000-word reform plan released after the meeting is heavy on bombastic slogans and light on details. Party tradition dictates that a key meeting like the third plenum focuses on long-term commitments, leaving the details to be worked out by relevant departments in the months ahead.
But that may well fit the logic of China's leaders, who must wait and see if Trump wins.
This concern is understandable, but a possible Trump presidency may not mean only gloomy and disastrous bilateral relations, from the Chinese perspective.
All of this could offer China a much-needed opportunity to disrupt the united Western front that Washington has assembled to resist Beijing's growing and assertive influence.
To improve its strained relations with Europe, Beijing must do more to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Whether Vance plans to use China as an excuse to quickly end the war in Ukraine, or even whether that is Trump's real intention, remains to be seen, but a potential Trump presidency has provided an urgent catalyst for China to readjust its foreign policy.
Wang Xiangwei is a former editor of the South China Morning Post. He now teaches journalism at Baptist University
