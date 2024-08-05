JD Vance highlights Georgia election security after Trump attacks state officials





President Donald Trump's former running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, expressed confidence in the security of Georgia's election on Sunday, contrasting with Trump's recent attacks on state Republican officials Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, Vance was asked how satisfied he was with the progress the Republican National Committee and Republican-led states have made to ensure a fair election in November as Trump continues to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.

Vance highlighted Georgia's voter ID requirements, which he said make elections in key states much more secure.

“I think we have good legal cases and good legal changes happening across the country,” he said. The RNC was more aggressive about that in 2024 than it was in 2020.

The basic principle here is that every American citizen's vote should count. But if you're not an American citizen and you're not voting legally, your vote shouldn't count, right? he added. That's a kind of common sense that the Republican Party believes in.

Vance has repeatedly echoed Trump’s baseless claims of a rigged 2020 election and argued that lawmakers would have had legitimate grounds to challenge the results. At the time, Trump and his allies filed a series of lawsuits trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, but none were successful due to a lack of evidence.

As the 2024 election approaches, the Trump campaign and the RNC have pledged to recruit 100,000 volunteers and lawyers to monitor votes in key states.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Saturday, Trump criticized Kemp and Raffensperger, both of whom fought against Trump’s efforts in 2020 to delegitimize the results of the presidential election. Trump wrote that Raffensperger should do his job and make sure this election is not stolen, while telling Kemp to focus his efforts on fighting crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party.

He should seek UNITY, not revenge, especially against the man who gave him the nomination by endorsement and without whom he could never have beaten Stacey Abrams, Trump wrote, referring to Kemps' Democratic rival in the 2018 and 2022 Georgia gubernatorial races.

In a phone call to Kemp a few weeks after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Trump attempted to pressure Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to overturn Biden's narrow victory in the state.

On January 2, 2021, Trump also called Raffensperger, a Republican, urging Georgia's top election official to find the votes needed to overturn Biden's victory in the key state.

Kemp pushed back against Trump's attacks in a message to X later Saturday, saying he was focused on winning in November and saving our country for Kamala Harris and Democrats, without engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans or dwelling on the past.

You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of this, he wrote.

Raffensperger also refuted Trump's attacks in another message to X, saying the state's election was “secure.”

“The winner here in November will reflect the will of the people. History has taught us that that kind of message doesn't translate well here in Georgia, sir,” he wrote.

Last year, Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged with racketeering in connection with their efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case. A Georgia appeals court has stayed the case until at least October.

Summer Concepcion

Jane C. Timm contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/jd-vance-touts-georgia-election-security-trump-attacks-state-official-rcna165064

