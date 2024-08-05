PT. Bumi Indah Chairman and CEO Says Thanks to Joko Widodo

KUPANG, TIMEXKUPANG.FAJAR.CO.ID -Senior Director of PT. Bumi Indah Melkianus Lubalu attended the reflection on 10 years of government in the construction, infrastructure and investment sectors. The event which took place at the Bank Mega Tower Building, South Jakarta, Wednesday (31/7) last week, was also the inauguration of the Central Management Board (BPP) of Gapensi for the period 2024-2029. One of the representatives of the management of Gapensi NTT who attended the event was the Senior Director of PT. La Belle Terre of Melkianus Lubalu.

On this occasion, the General Manager of PT Bumi Indah admitted that he expressed his thanks directly to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo. He said that he expressed his thanks because during the 10 years of Joko Widodo's leadership, the progress of infrastructure in Indonesia, especially in NTT, has been truly extraordinary.

On this occasion, I expressed my thanks directly to the President. I shook his hand and whispered a thank you on behalf of all Gapensi NTT directors. “The progress of infrastructure at NTT during Pak Jokowi's leadership has been truly extraordinary,” Lubalu said when contacted by this media.

As a business player involved in road, bridge, building and other infrastructure development projects, Melki said that as an East Indonesian, it is imperative to express gratitude for the concern of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

We have an Eastern tradition of always appreciating the good service of those who show kindness to others and Pak Jokowi has proven this. “During the 10 years he has led Indonesia, we have seen first-hand the progress of NTT, especially its infrastructure,” Melki explained.

Melki said that one of the infrastructures was a very viral road section built during the Jokowi era and carried out by PT. Bumi Indah is a road section that connects Kawangu-Tanarara, in the preparation village of Hawurut, Matawai Lapawu district, East Sumba regency. According to Nitizen, the 13.8 km road section is the most beautiful road in Indonesia.

The currently viral road section and considered the most beautiful road in East Sumba was completed by PT. Belle Terre in 2022. This road section has become the newest tourist destination in East Sumba and is an attraction for tourists. Many tourists come just to take pictures and make videos. “Some people even came there for pre-wedding photos,” Lubalu proudly said when contacting this media.

Melki again explained that the reflection on 10 years of government in the construction, infrastructure and investment sectors was a reflection of the 10 years of leadership of President Joko Widodo. Gapensi believes that Jokowi has been successful in building, infrastructure and investment in Indonesia over the past decade.

Thank you Mr. President Joko Widodo for successfully developing Indonesia for ten years, especially the infrastructure development in NTT. “It would be very appropriate for Gapensi to give Mr. Jokowi the title of Father of Indonesian Construction,” he said.

Melki also highly appreciated the message of President Jokowi who served as the keynote speaker to Gapensi member entrepreneurs. At that time, the president advised Gapensi not to just build infrastructure but to consider the long-term benefits. Apart from that, Melkianus Lubalu reiterated, Jokowi also indicated that building infrastructure is not just building concrete, it is not just building as is, but there is no benefit.

This is an important message from President Joko Widodo, who also reminds us as entrepreneurs that when building, we must pay attention to the quality of the buildings we build, especially regarding the mix. “Because if the mix is ​​not right, what we build will not last long,” said this Sumba entrepreneur who was present at the event.

In addition to Jokowi, Gapensi also presented awards to Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman, and Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Bahlil Lahadalia. This award was given for his contribution and dedication to the progress of infrastructure and investment in Indonesia under the leadership of Jokowi (*/yl).