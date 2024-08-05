NDA to form govt again in 2029 with Modi as PM: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 4) said that the NDA alliance will not only complete its term at the Centre but will also form the government again in 2029.

Shah made the remarks at a rally in Chandigarh after the inauguration of the Manimajra 24×7 water supply project. He criticised the opposition parties for raising questions over the strength of the NDA government at the Centre.

Shah highlights India's successes from 2014 to 2024

Lauding the work of the Modi government, he said, “I want to say that the ten-year period from 2014 to 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of our country's development.”

Shah said that in the last 10 years under the Modi government, the country has achieved different kinds of successes as he talked about surgical and air strikes, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, setting up of road network and transformation of British-era railway stations.

In all areas, the country's citizens have experienced development, he said.

Shah said the country has become a manufacturing hub thanks to the Modi government's initiatives, including Startup India and Digital India.

That is why people have made Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, he said, adding that in a way, people have left their mark on the works undertaken by Prime Minister Modi.

“I want to assure you (people) that if the opposition creates trouble, don't worry. In 2029 also, the NDA will come (to power), (Narendra) Modi ji will come,” the Union Home Minister said.

“They (opposition) feel that with some success, they have won the elections. They do not know that the BJP has won more seats in this election (Lok Sabha poll 2024) than the number of seats the Congress got in the last three elections… The BJP alone has more seats than the total number of seats its entire alliance has,” he said.

Message to the INDIA alliance

Attacking the INDIA bloc parties, Shah said they wanted to create uncertainty as they keep saying that this government will not complete its term.

“I want to assure the opposition that not only will this government complete its five-year term, but the next term will also be that of this government. Be prepared to sit in opposition and learn how to work effectively in opposition,” he added.

About the water supply project, Shah said that more than one lakh people in Manimajra area will get round-the-clock water supply.

He said that a sum of Rs 750 million was spent on this project.

The Union Minister said that when Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he tried to improve the living standards of urban dwellers by implementing the Smart City plan.

The Centre has spent over Rs 1,000 crore in Chandigarh under the Smart City project, he said.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure drinking water, Shah said the work to ensure water supply to 15 million houses has been completed in less than seven years.

Drinking water is available in 74% of homes in the country, he added.

After the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, the number of deaths due to diarrhoea has reduced.

Previously there were four hundred thousand deaths due to diarrhea and now this figure has decreased by three hundred thousand, he said.

As for Chandigarh city, five sewage treatment plants have been installed and an integrated command and control centre has also been set up to streamline traffic flow, Shah said.

He said there was a 40 per cent reduction in traffic offences and a 31 per cent drop in accidental deaths.

For the development of Chandigarh, the Centre has spent Rs 30,000 crore in the last 10 years, he added.

22 km water supply pipeline

Shah also praised former MP Kirron Kher for her efforts in bringing the water supply project to Chandigarh.

The water supply project will benefit more than one lakh residents of Manimajra, including those living in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony and Shastri Nagar.

The project, which is part of the Smart City mission, aims to avoid water wastage by minimizing storage through continuous high-pressure supply.

Other project objectives include increasing water resources through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited reliance on groundwater and monitoring energy consumption.

A total of 22 km of water supply pipelines were laid for this project and two underground water reservoirs, each with a capacity of two million gallons per day, were installed.

Later, Shah also inaugurated the e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summons systems designed to strengthen the criminal justice apparatus.

(With contributions from the agency)