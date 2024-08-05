Sorry, the race problem is getting weirder and weirder

THE MOMENT of the national commemoration and prayer event for the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence on Thursday evening, August 1, 2024, attracted attention. There, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also representing Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, apologized for all the mistakes and errors committed in the exercise of his mandate as President and Vice President.

“We are very aware that as humans, we cannot please all parties. We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” said Jokowi, who was a little choked up as he began his apology.

President Jokowi was also seen shedding tears as remembrances and prayers were chanted with the audience on the lawn of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.

The president's apology towards the end of his term was not only offered by Jokowi. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono also expressed it in his last state address to the parliament on August 15, 2014. Leaders of other countries also commonly offer apologies when they end their term, as it is a statesmanlike attitude.

From the ethical point of view of a leader, an apology is a sign of greatness of spirit and humility. This partly meets the spirit set out in the MPR RI Decree number VI/MPR/2001 concerning ethics in national life.

We say that it fulfills only part of it, because the main thing is that every official and political elite must be honest, trustworthy, athletic, ready to serve, have a big heart, have an example and be humble. One more thing, officials and political elites must be ready to resign from their political positions if it is proven that they have made a mistake and that their policies are morally contrary to the law and the sense of justice of society.

Whether an apology is sufficient or not depends of course on the level of the mistake. A corrupt person obviously cannot just apologize. He must also be held accountable for his actions before the law.

The level of apology’s adequacy also varies depending on the opinions of community members. Since Jokowi said he could not please all parties, not all groups were satisfied with his apology. A number of parties that despise him believe that apologizing will not solve the nation’s problems that will eventually be passed on to the next government.

From an economic perspective, what stands out most is the burden of paying a colossal debt. The unfavorable conditions are also putting a strain on the popular economy, marked by a wave of mass layoffs that shows no sign of slowing down. Weak demand continues to put pressure on the sustainability of the manufacturing industry.

In the political and legal spheres, criticism of Jokowi's leadership mainly concerns the political dynasty he built, accompanied by accusations of interference in legislative provisions and elections that have set back our democracy.

Several others stressed that the most important thing is Jokowi's accountability in implementing policies, not just apologizing. Jokowi is seen as having failed to deliver on the political promises set out in his leadership ideals.

There are those who are not satisfied, of course, there are a number who are satisfied and appreciate President Jokowi's apology. Remember that the level of satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi-Ma'ruf government, according to the survey results until last June, has remained high, even increasing.

There is nothing wrong with either side. Satisfaction shows things that are good and need to be maintained and even improved. On the other hand, discontent reminds us of various national problems that need to be overcome so that the burden on future generations is eased in the transition to a developed, just and prosperous Indonesia.