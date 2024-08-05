AIMC to write to Modi, other leaders to stop installation of gate near Gyanvapi entrance





VARANASI: The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chandauli MP Virendra Singh and other MLAs, seeking their intervention against the installation of a temporary gate by the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration near the entrance of the Gyanvapi mosque complex near gate number 4. They are demanding that the gate not be installed. AIMC office bearers held a meeting at Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani's residence in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT) The decision was taken at a meeting of AIMC chaired by Secretary Mufti-e-Shahar Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani at his residence on Sunday. AIMC Joint Secretary SM Yaseen said that several proposals were unanimously approved in the meeting. All AIMC members and office-bearers strongly opposed the installation of a gate by the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration on the way to Gyanvapi Mosque near gate number 4. In the first proposal, Yaseen said a request was made to the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration and the district administration to stop the installation of the gate and remove the pillars installed for the temporary iron gate. It was also decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the MP from Varanasi, as well as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Virendra Singh and other members of Parliament regarding the issue, he said. Yaseen said a legal framework had also been prepared after consultation with the Supreme Court and High Court lawyers. He claimed that the installation of the gate was an attempt to prevent Muslims from accessing the Gyanvapi mosque. Mufti Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani said, “The administration has assured that no barriers will be installed on the way to Gyanvapi Mosque. However, we do not trust them. If such an attempt is made again, we will oppose it with Gandhian methods within the limits of the law. We are determined to protect our mosque and will spare no effort in this fight.” On Friday, a large group of Muslims, led by Nomani, protested against the installation of a temporary iron gate at the entrance of the Gyanvapi complex, near gate number 4. Hindu and Muslim devotees use Gate Number 4 to enter the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque respectively. Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shambhunath said a temporary gate was installed for security and crowd management in view of the expected crowd from both the communities on Friday, based on a proposal by the KV Temple Security Committee, however, the work was stopped due to objections from the AIMC. Kashi Vishwanath Temple General Manager Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said the decision to install the gate in the temple area was taken based on the proposal of the security committee for crowd management. He added that the protest by Muslims was uncalled for.

