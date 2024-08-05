Trump's Strange Democratic Party Strategy Shakes Republicans





Since launching her campaign for the White House nearly two weeks ago, Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of threatening individual liberty, economic security and the rule of law in the United States.

But the vice president and her Democratic allies have found a new way to describe Trump and the Republican Party that is unsettling their opponents: by portraying them as weird.

“Some of the things he and his running mate say are just bizarre,” Harris said at a fundraiser last weekend, to laughter from the audience. “I mean, that’s where you put that, right?”

Democrats have tried for years to portray Trump and his supporters as part of a far-right fringe of American politics, particularly after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, with mixed success.

But Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance’s hardline abortion stance and disparaging comments about women have highlighted a new line of attack by Democrats. Remarks such as Vance’s in a 2021 speech that America was run by childless catwomen went viral online, accelerating the new strategy.

“They’re weird people on the other side, they want to take books, they want to be in your exam room, that’s what it comes down to,” Tim Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota and Harris’ running mate, told MSNBC two days after she entered the race.

An independent group of Harris supporters called Wont Pac Down launched an ad last month called “These Guys Are Just Weird,” which has since gone viral and features a series of creepy male Republicans saying they want the government to be much more involved in your sex life.

These views, which mainstream Republicans in many cases hold, are honestly just bizarre, said Travis Helwig, a television producer who created the ad, which is aimed at young voters.

He added that the attack seems to resonate because, while Trump and his allies like to be called threats to democracy, the strange clearly irritates them more.

It seems they are going into a bit of a downward spiral, he added.

Trump and his allies have failed to come up with an effective response. Speaking at a conference for black journalists in Chicago this week, the former Republican president curiously questioned Harris’s black identity, claiming it was artificial, sparking a furious backlash from across the political spectrum.

On Thursday, he appeared on a conservative podcast to try to defend himself. “I am a lot of things, but oddly enough, I’m not,” Trump said.

Donald Trump, left, questioned Kamala Harris' black identity at a conference this week Vincent Alban/Reuters

Republicans instead accuse Democrats of being petty and hypocritical. This whole bizarre argument from Democrats is stupid and juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a prom queen contest, wrote Vivek Ramaswamy, the former biotech investor who ran for the Republican nomination but dropped out and endorsed Trump, on X.

Democrats have held their line. If Republican leaders don't like being called weird, scary and authoritarian, they might try not to be, Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady, also wrote on X.

Democratic strategist Martha McKenna said Harris’ campaign approach reflects a shift from Biden’s message. Not only is she more directly focused on the concept of defending freedom, she’s also bringing a certain levity to criticism.

McKenna said: “I think the Biden campaign was really focused on the threat to democracy and very high-level concepts that are always very important and very relevant to the presidential campaign. But with this change in candidate, there’s a change in language and a moment in time where we can do a little bit of a refresh.”

Harris' campaign shift comes as the candidate builds her team of policy advisers ahead of the November election, which is less than 100 days away.

While Harris is retaining Jen O'Malley Dillon as campaign manager, the same role she held for Biden, she has also tapped former Barack Obama policy advisers David Plouffe and Stephanie Cutter to help her.

Stephanie Cutter Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDavid Plouffe François Durand/Getty Images

Beyond the bizarre cliché, Harris' campaign continues to focus on serious issues about Republicans and the implications of the election.

At a fundraiser Friday in Fire Island, Harris' husband Doug Emhoff said, “We need to stand up to this despicable person and his little sidekick, referring to Trump and Vance respectively, and calling the Republican vice presidential nominee an extremist and an opportunist. We know who he is. He's told us. He literally wants to change the way you all live, the way we all live,” Emhoff said.

Amy Walter, an independent political analyst at the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, said Harris is aware that while attacks on Republican foreignness may be eye-catching for now, the election will likely be decided based on swing voters' perceptions of the economy.

Harris' first ad doesn't say Trump is weird, but rather argues that Trump wants to take our country backwards by giving tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and ending the Affordable Care Act, Walter wrote in a memo Friday.

Yet the mockery of Trump and his allies is likely to continue, with the line about strangeness embedded in the talking points.

[Trump] is clearly older and stranger than he was when America first knew him, Transportation Secretary and possible Harris running mate Pete Buttigieg said on Fox News Sunday last month.

