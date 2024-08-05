When Genelia Deshmukh revealed Imran Khan was more comfortable with another actress during Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na screen test | Hindi Movie News





Genelia Deshmukh turns 37 today, and it’s the perfect time to reflect on her remarkable journey in Bollywood, especially her role in the iconic film ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’. Released in 2008, the film not only marked the debut of Genelia D’Souza and Imran Khan, but also became a beloved classic in the romantic comedy genre. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia had shared an intriguing anecdote about the casting process for her role as Aditi Mahant. Initially, another actress was shortlisted for the role, and Imran Khan felt more comfortable with her. Genelia said, “It was really cool because we were going to do the final screen test to see what it was like. I remember Imran telling me that he was more comfortable with the other girl than me. However, the dynamic changed drastically when they did their look test together.” Imran's perspective changed when he saw the chemistry between him and Genelia, leading him to conclude that she was the perfect fit for the role. Genelia noted, “It was like we were best friends forever,” which ultimately secured her place in the film. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na quickly became a cult classic, resonating with audiences for its relatable themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery. The film was a coming-of-age story that captured the essence of youthful relationships, and was written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala. The film's success had a significant impact on the careers of its actors, especially Genelia, who went on to become a leading actress in Bollywood. The film's narrative revolves around two best friends, Jai Singh Rathore and Aditi Mahant, who are unaware of their romantic feelings for each other. Their journey is filled with humour, emotional depth and memorable moments, making it a quintessential Bollywood film. After her success in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Genelia has continued to thrive in the film industry. She has starred in many successful projects in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinemas, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her ability to connect with the audience through her performances has cemented her status as a leading lady in Bollywood. On the professional front, Genelia will be seen in the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, where she stars opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2024. Additionally, Genelia has the Telugu film titled 'Junior' in the pipeline.

