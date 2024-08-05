Turkey divided over 'slaughter law' to combat stray dogs

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest after Turkey approved what activists called a “killing law” to curb its stray dog ​​population.

Last week, Turkey’s National Assembly approved a law drafted by the ruling conservative AK Pakistan party that would require municipalities to round up stray dogs and house them in shelters. The dogs would be sterilized and put up for adoption, but those that are terminally ill, contagious or aggressive would be put down.

It is this latter provision that many animal rights activists and opposition parliamentarians say would lead to widespread euthanasia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called the situation “provocations and opposition campaigns based on lies and distortions.”

To subscribe to The week Step outside your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from different angles. SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE Sign up for this week's free newsletters From our morning briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. From our morning briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

The assembly had “listened to the people,” the president said. But the law, approved by 275 votes to 224, had clearly “struck a nerve in Turkey,” he added. Reuters , and sparked similar protests across Europe and international calls for a tourism boycott.

The History of Stray Dogs in Türkiye

Turkey has a unique and long-standing relationship with its stray dogs. An estimated four million of them roam the streets, often cared for by volunteers and locals who provide them with “makeshift shelters, food and water,” Reuters reported. According to one poll, less than 3 percent of citizens support euthanizing them.

“This culture in which street animals are accepted and socialized into urban life has fascinated, enchanted and sometimes repelled visitors to Istanbul for centuries,” Turkey-based writer Alexander Christie-Miller said in The Guardian .

Turkey is “perhaps the only country in the world where stray animals have the legal right to live on the streets” – largely thanks to a law passed by Erdoğan in 2004. But their presence “has long served as a vehicle for broader social debates”.

Indeed, these debates have “raged for two centuries,” he said. The temperature In the early Ottoman period, street animals were “cherished and protected,” referring to an Islamic verse that “commands” that animals be treated well. Laws against animal abuse were passed in the 16th century, and the world’s first veterinary hospital opened in Bursa in the 19th century. But by the end of the Ottoman period, “social and political attitudes began to change.”

Modernization and Westernization led to “street animal roundups.” In 1910, 80,000 dogs were taken from the streets of Istanbul to an island in the Sea of ​​Marmara, “where they starved to death.”

Today, citizens are “divided” between those who consider dogs “dangerous and dirty” and those who “insist that they are an integral part” of Turkish culture.

The “radical” solution

In recent years, the government has tried to curb the rapid growth of the stray dog ​​population. An estimated 2.5 million dogs have been sterilized in the past 20 years. While most are harmless, a “growing number of them are congregating in packs,” the spokesman said. The IndependentThey can be aggressive, especially unneutered males.

According to an association campaigning for the law, at least 75 people, including 44 children, have been killed as a result of dog attacks or traffic accidents caused by dogs since 2022, including the nine-year-old daughter of the association's leader. Mahra Pinar was run over after fleeing two dogs in 2022.

This year, Erdoğan called for a “radical solution,” proposing to capture all dogs and kill those that were not adopted within 30 days. The new legislation passed is a slightly watered-down version, specifying that only certain dogs can be put down and the rest kept in shelters. “This is not a ‘slaughter’ law,” said Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister İbrahim Yumaklı. “This is an ‘adoption’ law.”

But there are only 322 shelters in Turkey, with a capacity to accommodate 105,000 dogs, according to the bill. These shelters are “bursting at the seams,” he added. The telegraphIt is hard to imagine where “millions of additional dogs could be housed”. Where would cash-strapped municipalities find the money to build new ones? Campaigners say it is “highly likely” that dogs are being “slaughtered through loopholes in the law”.

Hundreds of people gathered in Istanbul's Sishane Square. “Your massacre law is just a piece of paper for us,” organizers said. “We will write the law on the streets. Life and solidarity, not hatred and hostility, will prevail.”

Some say the controversy is being used to distract from Turkey's cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation. Others say the law could be used to target the opposition, which made huge gains in local elections this year. The law includes penalties for mayors who fail to comply: prison sentences of up to two years.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said it would appeal to Turkey's Supreme Court. “You have made a law that is against morality, conscience and the law,” said Murat Emir, a senior party official. “You cannot wash your hands of blood.”