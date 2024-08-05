Trump exploits the end of the American dream | Donald Trump





Stephen Reicher argues that Trump is suggesting that people need him as a savior, to stand up to the establishment (Donald Trump Is a Billionaire Misogynist and Criminal. Here’s Why Americans Can’t Stop Voting for Him, July 26). It seems to me that he is exploiting the collapse of the American Dream. Most ordinary people have understood that neither they nor their children will be better off in the future, that the dream is an illusion. And here comes this man, promising to revitalize it, claiming that he is the embodiment of their dreams and that he, who succeeded as an outsider of the establishment, is the only person who can give them hope. It seems irresistible to anyone who thinks that the promise that hard work will guarantee a better life has not been kept.

Finally, they see others in their own way, less hard-working people supported and promoted, often through measures promoting equality or the removal of white male privileges, which they themselves have perceived as well-earned rights. Their messiah confirms this, exploiting latent racism. It is a message they like to believe, no matter what their leader does in reality. Emotions trump rationality, and Trump unleashes them. This is frightening, especially for a German aware of how German democracy was defeated by agitators a century ago. Dr Joachim H SpangenbergCologne, Germany

While most of Stephen Reicher’s arguments about Donald Trump’s success are true, he fails to recognize the key problem: America’s revolutionary fervor is politically agnostic. Just as Barack Obama’s initial promise of fundamental transformation identified a problem with the system and its structures, Trump’s focus is also primarily on his purported intention to bring about real societal change.

Unfortunately, what unites these two American icons is that neither has done or intends to do anything of the sort. The problem, given the rules of the American electoral process, is that a substantial (or majority) portion of the population that yearns for meaningful change is allowed to choose only between candidates selected by the only two political parties that are financially supported by business interests that do not want change. Dr Clive T Darwell Manchester

I appreciate Stephen Reicher’s analysis, especially the dynamic that every violation of the law by Trump demonstrates that he is a victim. Victimhood trumps the rule of law because laws are the product of the establishment, the government, etc., that seeks to control people’s freedom. Yes, but let’s recognize that Trump has never won a popular majority, even in 2016. It is only because of the Electoral College that a few key states control the outcome.

Also note the increasing activities of Republicans to disenfranchise people of color. Trump’s distorted and destructive views do not resonate with the majority of American voters, which is why they are determined to disenfranchise people. Maga supporters will continue to be stoked by fear, but more and more Americans are waking up and understanding how to think rather than be consumed by fear. Thankfully, Kamala Harris can guide us into the future. And even then, the United States will be plunged into violence on a massive scale. Margaret Wheatley Provo Canyon, Utah

Professor Reicher makes his case convincingly, but he misses two points. First, in the hearts of many people there is a deep desire for a simple answer to complex problems. Second, neither I nor my people have done any harm, it is others who have gotten us into this mess. Exploit those who are desperate to believe these arguments for your populist cause and you will be well on your way to winning elected office. David Hastings Balbeggie, Perth and Kinross

