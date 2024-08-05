Politics
Sorry, the race problem is getting weirder and weirder
THE MOMENT of the national commemoration and prayer event for the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence on Thursday (1/8) evening attracted attention. There, President Joko Widodo, who also represented Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, apologized for all mistakes and oversights in carrying out his mandate as president and vice president.
“We are very aware that as humans, we cannot please all parties. We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” said Jokowi, who was a little choked up as he began his apology.
President Jokowi was also seen shedding tears as remembrances and prayers were chanted with the audience on the lawn of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Also read: Observer: Jokowi's apology is a strategy to restore favor at the end of his term
The president's apology towards the end of his term was not only offered by Jokowi. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono also expressed it in his last state address to the parliament on August 15, 2014. Leaders of other countries also commonly offer apologies when they end their term, as it is a statesmanlike attitude.
From the ethical point of view of a leader, an apology is a sign of greatness of spirit and humility. This partly meets the spirit set out in the MPR RI Decree number VI/MPR/2001 concerning ethics in national life.
We say that it fulfills only part of it, because the main thing is that every official and political elite must be honest, trustworthy, athletic, ready to serve, have a big heart, have an example and be humble. One more thing, officials and political elites must be ready to resign from their political positions if it is proven that they have made a mistake and that their policies are morally contrary to the law and the sense of justice of society.
Also read: PDIP awaits proof that Jokowi apologizes for not being a girl in regional elections
Whether an apology is sufficient or not depends of course on the level of the mistake. A corrupt person obviously cannot just apologize. He must also be held accountable for his actions before the law.
The level of apology’s adequacy also varies depending on the opinions of community members. Since Jokowi said he could not please all parties, not all groups were satisfied with his apology. A number of parties that despise him believe that apologizing will not solve the nation’s problems that will eventually be passed on to the next government.
From an economic perspective, what stands out most is the burden of paying a colossal debt. The unfavorable conditions are also putting a strain on the popular economy, marked by a wave of mass layoffs that shows no sign of slowing down. Weak demand continues to put pressure on the sustainability of the manufacturing industry.
Also read: Kaesang calls for Jokowi's humane apology
In the political and legal spheres, criticism of Jokowi's leadership mainly concerns the political dynasty he built, accompanied by accusations of interference in legislative provisions and elections that have set back our democracy.
Several others stressed that the most important thing is Jokowi's accountability in implementing policies, not just apologizing. Jokowi is seen as having failed to deliver on the political promises set out in his leadership ideals.
There are those who are not satisfied, of course, there are a number who are satisfied and appreciate President Jokowi's apology. Remember that the level of satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi-Ma'ruf government, according to the survey results until last June, has remained high, even increasing.
There is nothing wrong with either side. Satisfaction shows things that are good and need to be maintained and even improved. On the other hand, discontent reminds us of various national problems that need to be overcome so that the burden on future generations is eased in the transition to a developed, just and prosperous Indonesia.
|
Sources
2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/editorials/detail_editorials/3625-maaf-problem-bangsa-makin-pelik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bills to amend banking, oilfield laws likely to be introduced in parliament this week | Politics News
- Sorry, the race problem is getting weirder and weirder
- Is the United States Heading for a Recession? | Business and Economic News
- Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10: From Lakshya's bronze to table tennis, athletics | India's full schedule for August 5
- Health Talk | Why India needs to do more to eliminate Hepatitis B
- Jailed Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan: 'It Would Be Stupid' Not to Have Good Relations With Military | US & World
- Senior CCP official visits prominent experts
- Trump exploits the end of the American dream | Donald Trump
- Turkey divided over 'slaughter law' to combat stray dogs
- Virtual meeting of the confinement denier genre
- PDIP demands accountability from Jokowi
- Far-right, anti-immigrant riots continue across Britain after stabbing incidentsExBulletin