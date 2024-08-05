Taiwan and China still maintain spaces for dialogue

Javier Castro and Jess Centeno |

Taipi/Beijing (EFE).- Although they have not had official contacts for more than eight years, Taiwan and China still maintain some spaces of dialogue that, although they do not replace the necessary relations between governments, contribute to easing conflicts. . tensions on both sides of the strait.

The latest example is the “consensus” reached on Tuesday on the incident that caused the death, on February 14, of two Chinese fishermen around the Kinmen Islands, an archipelago under Taiwanese control and located a few kilometers from China.

The deal, which included returning the bodies and shipping the sailors to China, was jointly announced by Quanzhou's Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office deputy director Li Zhaohui and Taiwan Coast Guard deputy director Hsieh Ching-chin, who met at a hotel in Kinmen county to seal the deal.

The idea of ​​consensus probably hints at a more practical way to solve common problems between Taiwan and China, Elly Chung, an associate professor at Taiwan's National Ocean University, told EFE.

Spaces for interaction

This kind of “consensus” is not exactly common. After Tsai Ing-wen’s presidential inauguration in 2016, the Chinese government suspended all official contact with Taiwan, arguing that the new island authorities did not recognize the “1992 Consensus,” a supposed agreement in which both sides agreed on the existence of “one China” in the world.

Tensions between Taiwan and Beijing have only grown since then, even though its two intermediary entities remain operational: the Chinese government's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait (ARATS) and the MAC-controlled Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation (SEF); semi-official organizations that manage technical and commercial issues, but whose room for maneuver has been very limited in recent years.

Relations between municipalities, on the contrary, are much more fluid: the mayor of Taipi, Chiang Wan-an, received in June the head of the Taiwanese affairs office of Shanghai, Zhong Xiaomin, and the last edition of the Summer Travel Expo in Taiwan brought together more than 150 Chinese participants, including representatives from the city of Chongqing (south) and the province of Anhui (east).

Chinese President Xi Jinping in an archive image. EFE/EPA/Alexandre Ryumin/Sputnik/Kremlin

I think this is a wonderful way to illustrate that the pragmatic approach remains the most important between Taiwanese and Chinese societies. If we look at both sides from a social and non-governmental perspective, we can do a lot of things, Chung said.

In any case, these spaces alone do not compensate for the absence of a formal mechanism of communication: the current president of the island, William Lai (Lai Ching-te), has proposed to resume dialogue with Beijing, on the grounds that the People's Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) “are not subordinate to each other.”

Since Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was elected earlier this year, China's office in charge of relations with Taiwan has raised its voice and even justified China's decision to consider “legal sanctions against recalcitrant Taiwanese separatists for 'inciting secession'.”

China also defends the military exercises it conducted in May around the island as “a punitive response to provocations” by Lai, whom it accuses of having “revealed his true identity as a separatist within hours of taking office.”

Under Lai's presidency, the semi-official dialogue will be maintained, but perhaps Taiwan's independent character will be strengthened (). (Lai) will continue to say that we must do things autonomously, but at the same time he may send representatives from industries or ministries (to talk to China), Chung noted.

Taiwan President William Lai (Lai Ching-te). EFE/EPA/Ritchie B. Tongo

Although communication with the DPP has stalled, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) maintains close contact with the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party. In April this year, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou (2008-2016) of the KMT held a meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, mimicking their historic summit in 2015.

During the meeting, Xi assured that the differences between the political systems of China and Taiwan cannot change the fact that the two parties constitute one country, in line with the overall strategy of the Chinese government, which conditions dialogue with the Taiwanese authorities to abandon their sovereign positions.