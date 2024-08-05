Ukraine: the realities | The weekly: 29.07 04.08

Turkey ratifies 'visa-free trade' agreement with Ukraine

Turkey has ratified the free trade zone agreement with Ukraine, signed in early 2022.

The agreement was signed on February 3, 2022, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan It was approved, along with its annexes, only on August 1 of this year, the publication writes.

Turkey-Ukraine bilateral trade volume in 2023 amounts to $73 billion, Trade Minister says Omer Bolat August 1st.

He stressed that the free trade zone is expected to increase its volume to $10 billion in a short period of time. Bolat noted that Turkey and Ukraine will continue to strengthen cooperation and increase mutual trade and investment on the basis of common interests.

“Turkish companies will actively participate in the implementation of the Turkish-Ukrainian working group on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which we jointly signed in Istanbul in January this year,” he added.

Zelensky: China can force Russia to stop war

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if China takes a strong position, it will be able to force Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

“I would answer this way. If China wants, it can force Russia to stop this war. It is as if we are talking about the whole world. China is an integral part of this world, it is one of the most influential countries. I would like it not to be satisfied with a mediation mission. I would like it to put pressure on Russia to end the war. Just like the United States is doing. Just like the EU is doing.”

According to Zelensky, the stronger the state, the more pressure should be put on Russia to achieve a quick result. According to him, the position of the mediator is not strong.

“That's why I hope China will take a strong stance in this war to stop the Russians.”

WSJ: US to supply Ukrainian F-16s with American bombs, missiles

The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, writing that the United States has agreed to equip the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive from its European allies with American-made missiles.

The F-16 armament that the United States will supply includes AGM-88 HARM air-to-ground missiles, extended-range JDAM munitions that turn unguided bombs into “smart” weapons, and small, high-precision GLSDB munitions.

In addition, the United States will provide AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles and AIM-9X short-range air-to-air missiles.

The Wall Street Journal's sources declined to give the exact dates of the transfer of the F-16s and their armament to Ukraine for security reasons.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the WSJ that the Pentagon has limited munitions stockpiles and production capacity, but that Ukraine will receive enough to meet its most urgent needs.

“We are confident that we can provide them with at least the essential volumes they need,” he said.

US provides $200 million in military aid to Ukraine

On July 29, during a briefing, the White House National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, announcement that the United States will transfer a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth up to $200 million.

According to Kirby, the aid package includes air defense systems, HIMARS artillery munitions, mortar rounds and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

This package is allocated as part of the authorization given to the American president to carry out a withdrawal, that is, to transfer weapons directly from the stocks of the American army.

In addition, through the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative (ordering weapons from American manufacturers), the Pentagon will provide Ukraine with air defense systems, long-range strike capabilities and anti-tank weapons.

Zelensky: “Since the world wants Russia to be present at the second peace summit, we cannot oppose it”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that most countries of the world want Russia to participate in the second peace summit and that, therefore, “Ukraine cannot be against this initiative.”

“Most countries in the world today believe that Russia must be represented at the second summit, otherwise we will not achieve significant results. Russia is at war with Ukraine, and they are the parties to this war. Therefore, the whole world needs Russia to be represented at the second summit.” I said that we agree and that I do not want them to block the process of developing a common plan for us. We will develop it with you and it will be on the table. And please, since the whole world wants them to be at the negotiating table, we cannot oppose it because we must prevent them from doing so. And these conditions will be met. This does not mean that at that time we will be at the borders of 1991… Yes, I believe that it is a just and fair peace for Ukraine to fully restore its territorial integrity. But this does not mean only that we must do it by arms. I believe that today we are on the front line while Russia wants to fight; there will be a plan ready, we will have a strong position, the majority of countries will agree with this plan and it will be on the table. And then, please, we can resolve these issues through diplomatic channels if Russia wants.

The project “Ukraine: Realities” is carried out by the News Agency “Konkurent” in cooperation with the Civic Movement “SVIDOMI” in English so that readers from other countries can talk about current events and events in Ukraine.

