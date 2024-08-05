What It Means to Have a Black Job in America | Consumer Watch

(CNN) When former President Donald Trump reaffirmed last week His unfounded claim that immigrants are taking black jobs has once again become a topic of discussion on the Internet.

On social media, usually accompanied by the hashtags #blackjob or #blackjobs, people (including celebrities) shared their black work, pushing back against perceived racial stereotypes and xenophobic rhetoric.

Trump later clarified in his interview with the National Association of Black Journalists that black jobs apply to all jobs held by black Americans and others, and that he was sounding the alarm about potential employment risks.

However, the discussion comes as black workers have made very positive changes. and, in many cases, historical progress in employment. They also come at a time when The labor market appears to be at an inflection point.

“This is the best economy we’ve ever seen for Black people in our lifetimes and arguably in all time, but there are still significant inequities,” said Algernon Austin, director of race and economic justice at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. “Unemployment rates are very low, employment rates are high, wages are high, incomes are high, poverty is low, wealth is high. That’s great, but all of those measures still have significant racial disparities and there’s a lot of work to do.”

What the data shows

In February, the employment-to-population ratio for prime-aged black workers (ages 25 to 54) was a historic record of 78.6% That rate was set in April 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In July, that rate was 77.9%.

By comparison, the national employment rate for working-age people was 80.9% in July, according to BLS data.

Taking a step back, we see that the overall employment/population ratio of black workers aged 16 and over was 59.2% in Julyremaining close to a 20-year high.

So it's simply false to claim that immigration reduces black employment, Algernon says, based on this superficial analysis of the facts. But there's been a lot of research and economic analysis on this topic, and there's no hard evidence of that.

In April last year, the unemployment rate for black workers fell to a historic low of 4.8%. It has since risen and remained at 6.3% in JulyThat's roughly where it was in January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Earlier this year, the labor force participation rate (the percentage of the working-age population actively participating in the labor market, either working or looking for work) for black workers aged 16 and older reached 64%a record rate for 16 years. In July, this rate was 63.2%.

By comparison, the overall labour force participation rate (62.7% in July) has not yet reached its pre-pandemic level. The overall rate has largely been declining since 2000, when it peaked at 67.3%. It has remained below pre-pandemic levels, mainly due to demographic changes. , including baby boomers reaching retirement age, early retirements accelerated by the pandemic, Covid deaths, and workers staying home due to long Covid or for caregiving reasons.

The participation rate for working-age workers is therefore more indicative of labor force participation in this post-pandemic economy. In July, the overall rate reached a 24-year high of 84%. For Black workers in that 25-to-54 age bracket, the rate was 82.7%, just below the record high of 82.8% reached in March.

Professional segregation

The data paint an incredibly favorable employment picture for Black workers; however, many disparities persist, said Valerie Wilson, a labor economist and director of the Economic Policy Institutes' nonprofit EPI Action.

The post-pandemic recovery and subsequent economic expansion have led to wage increases for many workers, including Black workers, she noted.

Even at historically low levels, black Americans still have a higher unemployment rate than any other racial or ethnic group recorded in BLS statistics each month, Wilson said. We talk a lot about the 2-to-1 ratio of black to white unemployment (the black unemployment rate is typically twice as high as the white rate), so progress has been marginal in terms of disparity.

In July, the unemployment rate for white workers was 3.8% (compared to 6.3% for black workers).

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the wage gap between blacks and whites tend to narrow,” she said. But even though the gap is narrowing, it’s by no means gone.

Another key disparity that persists is the question of professional segregation:Many jobs are still disproportionately held by black or Hispanic workers, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, told CNN via email.

For example, according to BLS data, black workers make up just 12.8% of all employed Americans, but 48.4% of postal service workers, 38.1% of health care aides and 36.1% of security guards, Pollak said. Similarly, Hispanic workers make up just 18.8% of employed Americans, but 74.3% of drywall installers, 63.1% of roofers and 61.1% of carpet installers.

CNN's feed

& 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery company. All rights reserved.