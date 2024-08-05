Trump White House officials endorse Kamala Harris





U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican congresswoman Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Chris Dumond | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Sunday posted more than two dozen presidential endorsements from members of the Republican Party, including some who served in former President Donald Trump's administration.

Nearly 30 Republicans have been named as part of the new “Republicans for Harris” initiative launched Sunday. They include Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary under Trump, and Olivia Troye, a national security official who served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood, Republican cabinet members under President Barack Obama, have also been named.

By publicly abandoning the Republican presidential candidate, these officials are leaving behind a target for Trump's attacks.

“We need to purge the party of people who are against our candidates and make it harder for a popular Republican president to defeat the lunatics of the radical left. Geoff Duncan is a self-destructing loser,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday, referring to the former Georgia lieutenant governor who endorsed Harris.

Harris' campaign's new push targeting Republican voters comes two weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris. Since then, the vice president has enjoyed an early surge of support in the form of record donations, volunteer signups and a surge in poll numbers that has narrowed the gap between voters and Trump.

Despite Harris' early momentum, she and Trump are still in a tight race that could be decided by a slim margin of voters in November. That statistical tie is why Harris' campaign is targeting swing Republicans who might be persuaded against their party's nominee.

“Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe that Donald Trump’s party represents their values ​​and will vote against him again in November,” Austin Weatherford, the Harris campaign’s national Republican outreach director, said in a memo.

“Vice President Harris and our campaign are working hard to win the support of my Republican colleagues who care about defending democracy and restoring decency,” he added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

