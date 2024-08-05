Patrick Luciani: Who will save us from autocrats?

In this week's Hub book review, Patrick Luciani examines Autocracy, Inc.: Dictators Who Want to Rule the World by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday, 2024), in which she argues that autocrats around the world are emboldened as the West fails to fight back effectively. The last two weeks of July have been extraordinary in American history. In addition to Biden forgoing a second term, Democrats are rallying around a leader with the political sophistication of a college sophomore. Her appeal lies in the fact that she is a younger Democrat. That may not last when Americans discover she is a California Democrat. For a moment, it seemed that Trump would be more conciliatory and less buffoonish after the attack on him, but he was not so lucky. His long, rambling speech at the Republican convention only confirmed the return of the old, unfocused and undisciplined Trump. Before Biden’s forced resignation, historian Sir Niall Ferguson had said that America resembled the declining Soviet Union of the 1970s and 1980s, a country run by old, sick and tired men. However, the truth is that American international leadership has been running on empty for a long time now. And America’s enemies are paying attention. It is unlikely that Putin would have invaded Ukraine if the Biden administration had shown more determination to stop him.

These thoughts came to mind while reading Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum's recent book. Autocracy, Inc.: Dictators Who Want to Rule the World. Applebaum is clear: China and Russia are determined to bring down the rules-based liberal world order established after 1945 and replace it with a new multipolar world. They are not working alone. For example, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is dubiously clinging to power after an election overshadowed by allegations of massive fraud, laundering drug money to support Hezbollah’s war against Israel, while autocratic leaders in Iran, Syria, and North Korea are using social media and financial corruption to help each other—kleptocracies are undermining liberal democracies around the world. The Western response has been largely anemic. The intellectuals and politicians of the past who understood the issues have disappeared. President Reagan had George Schultz, James Baker served under George H.W. Bush, and Henry Kissinger mentored Richard Nixon. Under Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems outmatched by his Russian and Chinese counterparts. Coincidentally or not, Russian and Chinese bombers have been testing American airspace near Alaska in recent weeks. In the capital of the free world, it didn’t help that the Israeli prime minister was publicly snubbed, as the president and vice president avoided being seen with Netanyahu during his recent visit to Washington. At the same time, Iranian-backed Palestinian protesters burned the American flag and desecrated Washington monuments. In a possible second term, Donald Trump has no one to rely on and can hardly be trusted to pressure illiberal leaders. He has always had a soft spot for autocrats, notably Viktor Orban in Hungary and Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Trump would rather sell condos to oligarchs than close them down. Trump’s choice for vice president is no better. JD Vance is more than willing to sacrifice Ukraine to Putin. Perhaps the most scandalous episode in the history of American foreign policy was President Trump siding with Vladimir Putin against his security intelligence team in Helsinki in 2018.

I Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a toast at the Palace of Facets at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024. Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.