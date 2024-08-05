Politics
Patrick Luciani: Who will save us from autocrats?
In this week's Hub book review, Patrick Luciani examines Autocracy, Inc.: Dictators Who Want to Rule the World by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday, 2024), in which she argues that autocrats around the world are emboldened as the West fails to fight back effectively.
The last two weeks of July have been extraordinary in American history. In addition to Biden forgoing a second term, Democrats are rallying around a leader with the political sophistication of a college sophomore. Her appeal lies in the fact that she is a younger Democrat. That may not last when Americans discover she is a California Democrat.
For a moment, it seemed that Trump would be more conciliatory and less buffoonish after the attack on him, but he was not so lucky. His long, rambling speech at the Republican convention only confirmed the return of the old, unfocused and undisciplined Trump.
Before Biden’s forced resignation, historian Sir Niall Ferguson had said that America resembled the declining Soviet Union of the 1970s and 1980s, a country run by old, sick and tired men. However, the truth is that American international leadership has been running on empty for a long time now. And America’s enemies are paying attention. It is unlikely that Putin would have invaded Ukraine if the Biden administration had shown more determination to stop him.
These thoughts came to mind while reading Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum's recent book. Autocracy, Inc.: Dictators Who Want to Rule the World.
Applebaum is clear: China and Russia are determined to bring down the rules-based liberal world order established after 1945 and replace it with a new multipolar world. They are not working alone. For example, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is dubiously clinging to power after an election overshadowed by allegations of massive fraud, laundering drug money to support Hezbollah’s war against Israel, while autocratic leaders in Iran, Syria, and North Korea are using social media and financial corruption to help each other—kleptocracies are undermining liberal democracies around the world.
The Western response has been largely anemic. The intellectuals and politicians of the past who understood the issues have disappeared. President Reagan had George Schultz, James Baker served under George H.W. Bush, and Henry Kissinger mentored Richard Nixon. Under Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems outmatched by his Russian and Chinese counterparts.
Coincidentally or not, Russian and Chinese bombers have been testing American airspace near Alaska in recent weeks. In the capital of the free world, it didn’t help that the Israeli prime minister was publicly snubbed, as the president and vice president avoided being seen with Netanyahu during his recent visit to Washington. At the same time, Iranian-backed Palestinian protesters burned the American flag and desecrated Washington monuments.
In a possible second term, Donald Trump has no one to rely on and can hardly be trusted to pressure illiberal leaders. He has always had a soft spot for autocrats, notably Viktor Orban in Hungary and Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Trump would rather sell condos to oligarchs than close them down. Trump’s choice for vice president is no better. JD Vance is more than willing to sacrifice Ukraine to Putin. Perhaps the most scandalous episode in the history of American foreign policy was President Trump siding with Vladimir Putin against his security intelligence team in Helsinki in 2018.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a toast at the Palace of Facets at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024. Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.
Applebaum fears that the West is making a grave mistake in waging a propaganda war by fact-checking or exposing rumors and bringing the truth to light. This process is too slow and inefficient to be of any use. His solution is to expose Moscow and Beijing’s propaganda campaigns before they begin. True, but could we not exhaust our enemy’s resources by waging our own propaganda war?
The book counters the naive idea that a free market of political ideas would prevail over citizens of autocratic countries, or that trade would bring stability and peace between adversaries. After the invasion of Ukraine, Germany realized it had made a grave mistake in relying on Russian gas to boost its economy, in the hopes of bringing Russia closer to Europe. Canada, shamefully, decreases to use our resources to help our ally get out of this difficult situation.
The same can be said of China, which agreed to join the WTO in 2001, with the intention that trade would further encourage democracy. The result was a stronger communist state to challenge the West. Maduro is now attractive Western investments to save its oil and gas industry. If allowed, they would strengthen an enemy and discourage genuine democratic reform. Democracies must fight their own corporate bosses who are more than willing to make money in autocratic countries.
Applebaum concludes that we no longer live in a liberal international order. That dream has died with the rise of populism, protectionism, and nationalism, along with the old-fashioned lust for power. The plan now is to accept the world as it is, not as we want it to be, and to recognize that protecting liberal democracies at home is more important than trying to change the world. If the book has a weakness, it is the lack of attention to left-wing autocrats, notably the leaders of Brazil and South Africa, who are intent on siding with the West’s enemies and showing deference to Russia and China.
Autocracy, Inc. is an important book that reminds us that the West is engaged in a cold and hot war with a loose alliance of its anti-democratic enemies. They have declared an economic and propaganda war on the West, and the only option is to retaliate with force. We know what Trump would do; we are not sure about the Harris administration, but if Kamala Harris continues to push Israel for a ceasefire before taking on Hamas, she will make the autocrats in Tehran happy.
