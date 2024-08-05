Founder of Islamic Defense Consultancy Turkiyes Dies at 79

DUBAI: Sudanese freelance photographer Faiz Abubakr documents the crisis in his home country that began in April 2023, when violence erupted between rival military factions.

The Sudanese armed forces, led by Sudan's de facto president, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, have since been engaged in a battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

In this combination photo, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (left) attends a graduation ceremony in Gibet, near Port Sudan, on July 31, 2024, while paramilitary forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is shown in the other photo addressing his supporters at an undisclosed location on July 28, 2023. (AFP Photos)

Despite the immense danger, Abubakr felt compelled to go out into the streets with his camera to record the unfolding catastrophe in his hometown of Khartoum and capture the impact of the generals' bitter rivalry on its beleaguered citizens.

“Many questions cross my mind about the lives of these residents who flee the scourge of war on a daily basis, whose homes and property are consumed by flames and who die tragically,” Abubakr told Arab News. These questions include how they spend their days under the roar of planes and explosions, which force them to abandon their homes and who are haunted by the curses of displacement.

According to the UN, Sudan is now facing the world's largest internal displacement crisis, with millions of people forced to flee their homes, including Abubakr who initially sought refuge in Egypt with his family.

A few months later, he returned to Sudan to work for several news agencies until he was injured, he says, by a member of the RSF. While he was recovering, he and his family settled in Kassala, in eastern Sudan, near the border with Eritrea.

Abubakr’s clients included AFP, Le Monde and the New York Times. Before the conflict, he was awarded the 2022 World Press Photo Prize in the Africa, Singles category. Today, he is simply trying to survive.

The situation is much worse than before, Abubakr said. Life is very difficult due to lack of food and livelihoods. Famine threatens all regions of the country.

Even while on the move, freelance photographer Faiz Abubakr has continued to document the conflict unfolding around him in Sudan. (Instagram)

Even while on the move, Abubakr continued to photograph the conflict unfolding around him, particularly its impact on civilians forced from their homes.

“I try to document their stories, but it is very difficult to photograph them for security reasons,” he said. “I lost everything during the war, including most of my photographic equipment. My psychological state is deteriorating.”

IN NUMBERS 10 millions Internally displaced people in Sudan, according to the UN. 25 millions More than half of the population is in need of humanitarian aid.

Abubakr is not alone. According to a new report by Médecins Sans Frontières, whose staff operate in eight states in Sudan, the conflict has had a devastating impact on the health and well-being of Sudanese civilians.

The population has faced appalling levels of violence, succumbing to widespread fighting and surviving repeated attacks, abuse and exploitation by warring parties, the report said.

The violence in Sudan shows no signs of abating, writes Vickie Hawkins, MSF UK executive director, in the report. In fact, it is escalating at a rate that is outpacing our ability to treat, document and respond to the daily events that our teams and patients in Sudan are experiencing.

Patients receive treatment at Bashair Hospital in the Sudanese capital during the first weeks of the war last year. Many hospitals in Khartoum and other states have closed due to attacks on health workers. (AFP/File)

The report draws on medical and operational data collected by MSF from 15 April 2023 to 15 May this year. It documents patterns of violence and abuse observed by MSF teams and the devastating impact of the fighting on public health.

In the report, an unnamed health worker at Al-Nao hospital in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, described the aftermath of recent bombings in a residential area of ​​the city.

About 20 people arrived and died immediately afterward. Some arrived already dead, the health worker said. Most of them already had their hands or legs hanging, already amputated. Some had only a small patch of skin holding two limbs together.

A patient arrived with an amputated leg, his caregiver followed him, carrying his missing limb in his hand.

The destruction that followed the storming and looting of an MSF-supported health facility in Sudan. (MSF)

According to MSF, Al-Nao hospital treated 6,776 patients for injuries caused by armed violence between 15 August 2023 and 30 April this year, an average of 26 people per day.

After 15 months of conflict, the warring parties are showing a complete lack of respect for civilian life, Kyle McNally, a project coordinator for MSF recently posted to the town of Nyala in southwest Sudan, told Arab News.

These are the people they claim to represent and are fighting for. In reality, this is a war against the Sudanese people, in the way they are conducting their hostilities. We are seeing gross violations of the protection of civilians and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Kyle McNally, project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders. (MSF photo)

Hospitals and medical personnel have not been spared. There have been numerous attacks on health facilities. The hospital system and the health system have been completely decimated by the fighting.

According to the UN, Sudan is facing a deepening food crisis, with an estimated 25 million people, including more than 14 million children, including 3 million under the age of five, suffering from acute malnutrition and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

At least 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes to escape violence, according to data recently released by the United Nations International Organization for Migration.

The conflict in Sudan has become one of the largest displacement crises in the world, Alyona Synenko, spokesperson for the Africa region at the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Arab News from Nairobi.

We are talking about a quarter of the country's population having fled their homes. People have lost their homes and no longer have access to basic livelihoods.

The displacement of farmers, in particular, has led to the collapse of Sudan’s agricultural sector, worsening food insecurity. Food production has suffered greatly and we are seeing a worsening of the food crisis, Synenko said.

Hundreds of people are calling us, desperate, because they don't know what happened to their loved ones. We have more and more separated families who no longer have any means of communicating with each other.

Displaced children share a meal provided by a charity initiative at a displacement camp in the town of Gedaref in war-torn eastern Sudan on July 13, 2024. (AFP)

During the first half of 2024, the ICRC worked in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent to provide emergency assistance and essential services. However, its efforts were hampered by the security situation, administrative challenges and difficulties in accessing communities.

Nowhere is this phenomenon more evident than in Sudan's troubled Darfur region, where allegations of ethnic cleansing and attacks on hospitals have surfaced.

“We saw total devastation throughout the town of Nyala, which was once the second most populous city in Sudan,” said MSF’s McNally.

The northern half of the city is almost completely destroyed. Basic services are completely non-existent everywhere. There has been virtually no international humanitarian response in this part of the country.

You really see people in trouble. There are the residents who have stayed, and then there are the displaced people camps nearby that are hundreds of thousands of people. You see a lot of people who are incredibly desperate and who are getting very little help.

Volunteers from a charity provide meals at a camp for displaced people in the town of Gedaref in war-torn eastern Sudan on July 13, 2024. (AFP)

According to Abubakr, Sudanese civilians are suffering particularly in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces. The paramilitary group now controls most of Khartoum, Al-Jazirah, Kordofan and the vast western region of Darfur.

Reports of sexual and gender-based violence from across the country, and particularly from Darfur, are particularly concerning.

An MSF survey of 135 survivors of sexual violence treated by MSF teams in refugee camps in Chad between July and December 2023 found that 90% of them had been abused by an armed attacker. Fifty percent of them were abused in their own home and 40% were raped by multiple attackers.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of people disabled. (Corentin Fohlen/Divergence)

Abubakr remembers being haunted by the vision of his neighbours in Khartoum abandoning their homes, leaving behind places and possessions that were an integral part of their identity, not knowing whether they would ever return. He never thought he would flee his hometown too.

Today, all that remains are memories and photos of a house he hopes to one day reclaim.

I see that a person does not inhabit the place as much as the place inhabits him, Abubakr said. The images and scenes of my home have never left my mind. I wish to return there again.