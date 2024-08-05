PM Modi wants decision on Article 370 to be taken with people's consent rather than through imposition | India News





“It was absolutely clear in my mind that taking the public of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence was absolutely essential for the implementation of the decision,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on his government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The prime minister's remarks come in the foreword of a new book titled '370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for Jammu and Kashmir'. “We wanted the decision, whenever it was made, to be made with the consent of the people rather than by imposition,” he writes in the book, researched and written by the nonprofit BlueKraft Digital Foundation and published under the Penguin Enterprise imprint. The book mentions in detail how Modi managed to achieve the goal he had set for himself. The publishers said the book, due out this month, “chronicles what is arguably the greatest constitutional feat in Indian history and tells the inside story of how Prime Minister Modi achieved the impossible.” He “is interested in the many mistakes made at the time of independence which led to the unfair regime of article 370“It addresses the social, political and economic ramifications of Article 370 since it came into force in 1949,” Penguin said in a statement on Monday, marking five years since the revocation of Article 370. “It highlights the historical reluctance to challenge this provision and the potential paradigm shift brought about by its repeal in 2019. Through careful review, it examines how the government navigated legal complexities and protected itself from security threats to successfully execute this landmark decision,” the statement said. Filled with anecdotes, the book recounts the events leading up to the repeal and also traces the history of the region from ancient times to contemporary times. The publishers claimed that it was the “first book of its kind on the Modi government where the actual decision-making process has been documented through interactions with key decision-makers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said ahead of the release that the book “is an eminently readable account of a pivotal decision that promoted national integration while transforming the development and security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. It shows how the political calculations and personal inclinations of an earlier era were ultimately countered by national sentiment.” Click here to join The Indian Express on WhatsApp and get the latest news and updates

