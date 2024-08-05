



The U.S. presidential election will be held on November 5. According to a national poll by election analyst Nate Silvers, Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris leads Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump by 45.544.1%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading by 5.0%.

When President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21, Trump had a 45.241.2% lead over Biden, leaving Harris with a 5.4-point improvement in Biden's net margin. By the time of the election, Biden will be almost 82, Trump is now 78, and Harris will be 60.

Silvers’ model gave Trump a 73% chance of winning the election when Biden was his opponent. When the Harris vs. Trump model was launched last Tuesday, Trump had a 62% chance of winning. The model now gives Harris a very slight favorite, with a 50.5% chance of winning.

The President of the United States is not elected by national popular vote, but by the Electoral College, in which each state receives electoral votes based primarily on population. Almost all states award their electoral votes on a winner-take-all basis, and it takes 270 electoral votes to win (out of 538 total).

According to Silvers' model, Harris has a 66 percent chance of winning the popular vote, compared to a 50.5 percent chance in the Electoral College. The model says Harris needs to win the popular vote by at least two points to be the favorite to win the Electoral College.

Harris or Trump’s chances of winning the primaries are still very close to 5050, but Harris has improved greatly under Biden. Switching from Biden to Harris was clearly the right move for Democrats.

In economic data, the unemployment rate rose 0.2% to 4.3% in July, the highest level since October 2021, when the U.S. was recovering from the COVID-19 recession. A weaker economy should help Trump.

Australian Politics: The Inflation Report

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released its June quarter inflation report on 31 July.

Inflation rose by 1%, unchanged from the March quarter, to a 12-month rate of 3.8%. However, both the trimmed mean and weighted median of core inflation were lower than headline inflation, at 0.8% in the June quarter.

The ABC reported that economists thought an interest rate hike was unlikely after this inflation report, and that the next move in interest rates was much more likely, but not before early 2025.

The cost of living was by far the biggest concern for voters, so this report is modest good news for Labour. The polls below include a Redbridge poll unfavourable to Labour, conducted in mid-July.

Key poll: Labour gains will be just ahead

A national Essential poll of 1,137 people conducted between 24 and 28 July gave Labor a lead of 4,746 per cent, including undecided voters, a reversal of the Coalition's lead of 4,846 per cent in mid-July.

Primary votes were 34% Coalition (up one point), 32% Labor (up three points), 11% Greens (down two points), 7% One Nation (down one point), 2% UAP (down one point), 9% all others (stable) and 6% undecided (stable).

This is the second time since April that Labour has led in the bi-weekly Essentials polls. Labour's poor position in this poll is partly due to the low flow of preferences allocated to respondents.

Anthony Albanese recorded a net approval rating of -3, up six points from early July, with 46% disapproving and 43% approving. Peter Dutton's net approval rating rose two points to +1.

Australians have an unfavourable view of Trump by 5,636%, a marked improvement from 7,220% after the 2020 US election. 4,825% of voters have a favourable view of Harris. 3,723% of voters believe Australia’s relationship with the US will deteriorate if Trump is elected president.

When it came to union membership, 11% said they were currently members of a union, 28% were not currently members but had been members in the past, and 58% had never been members. Voters believed unions were important at 6,426% (6,024% in 2020). Voters believed workers would be better off with stronger unions at 5,126% (5,024% in 2020).

Workers' relations with unions are considered too close by 33%, about right by 33% and not close enough by 10%.

Morgan Poll: 50.549.5% for the Labor Party

A national Morgan poll, conducted July 15-17 with a sample of 1,752 people, gave the Coalition a 5,149% lead, a gain of 0.5 points for the Coalition since the July 8-14 poll.

In the Morgan poll conducted from July 22 to 28 with a sample of 1,652 people, the Labor Party leads with 50,549.5%.

Primary votes were 37.5% for the Coalition (down two since 15 July 2021), 30.5% for Labor (down one), 13% for the Greens (stable), 6.5% for One Nation (up 1.5), 8.5% for independents (up one) and 4% for others (up 0.5).

Using preferences allocated by the 2022 election stream, Labour led with 5149%, a gain of 0.5 percentage points for Labour.

Anthony Albanese and Labour are leading in some polls, but trailing in others. Redbridge poll: Major swing to coalition gives them the edge

A national Redbridge poll, conducted on 10 July 2019 with a sample of 1,505 people, gave the Coalition a lead of 51,548.5%, a gain of 3.5 points for the Coalition since a Redbridge poll in April.

The primary vote was 41% for the Coalition (up four), 32% for Labor (down one), 11% for the Greens (down one) and 16% for all others (down two).

At 4827%, voters believe the Albanese government has not focused on the right priorities (5034% in April). At 4034%, they believe the Dutton-led coalition is not ready to govern (4536% previously).

Voters opposed the expansion of nuclear power stations by 3837%, but 3329% believed the Coalition had a better plan than Labor for future energy reliability and affordability.

YouGov poll: 5149% for Labour

A national YouGov poll, conducted between 12 and 17 July among a sample of 1,528 people, gave Labour a 5,149% lead, a gain of one point for Labour since the previous YouGov poll in early June.

The primary vote was 38% for the Coalition (stable), 31% for Labor (up one point), 13% for the Greens (down one point), 7% for One Nation (down one point) and 11% for all others (up one point).

Albanese's net approval rose two points to -10, with 52% satisfied and 42% dissatisfied. Dutton's net approval jumped nine points to -4. Albanese leads as preferred prime minister with 4,537% (4,736% in June).

When asked if they could name one thing the government had done to improve their personal finances, 73 per cent said no and 27 per cent said yes, with tax cuts being the most popular (10 per cent). Asked the same question in a survey before the May budget, 82 per cent said no.

In the follow-up questions to the previous YouGov poll, 31% of respondents favoured more capitalism, 27% favoured more socialism and 42% were neutral. 50% of respondents thought the government should support low-cost airlines.

