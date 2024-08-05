Infosys coded India's tax network, got bill of Rs 33,523 crore





By Andy Mukherjee Software outsourcing in India took off after the Y2K scare in the late 1990s, channeling a vast pool of cheap engineering talent into programming. And because the industry was making money, it was able to keep most of its profits. The tax bureaucracy in New Delhi couldn’t come up with a plan to cull the goose that laid the golden eggs. It’s never too late to sharpen knives. Take last week, for example, when Infosys Ltd. was accused of evading India’s goods and services tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 33,523 crore over five years. That’s its annual operating profit. Infosys said on Wednesday that it had paid all that it was legally required to pay, and even investors don’t believe that India’s second-largest software exporter should be facing this alleged liability. Shares of Infosys, the best performer on the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the past three months, fell 2.5% on the news. The Bengaluru-based company sent another statement late on Thursday, saying the state authority's show cause notice had been withdrawn and it had been directed to submit a response to the GST Intelligence Directorate in New Delhi. In a further update on Saturday, Infosys said the notice for the financial year ended March 2018, covering 12% of the demand, was closed. I am not a tax expert, but I have read the statements of the federal authorities. They claim that Infosys has imported services from its own international offices, through which it solicits clients from large companies. The coding is done primarily in India, but the foreign branches also provide engineers on-site at clients to execute outsourcing projects in coordination with Bengaluru. These units, the ministry claims, are separate from the head office. And since the Indian company pays their expenses and invoices international clients for them, it is liable to pay GST on the supply of services received from its overseas branches. Infosys must be ruining the day nine years ago, when it won the Rs 1,676-crore bid from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to write the software for GST, India’s biggest tax reform in decades. Unifying a plethora of subnational taxes had been a long-standing demand of businesses. They wanted the freedom to access a common market of 1.4 billion people without hassle. What was implemented, however, was one of the most complicated GSTs in the world with five rates: zero, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, although petroleum products and alcohol continued to be taxed separately. For small businesses, it was a compliance nightmare. The ill-structured and hastily implemented GST caused heartburn in the accounting community, and Infosys took its share of the blame. The recurring problems were a source of embarrassment for the company, which made matters worse by designing an awkward and error-prone web portal for filing income tax returns. The administration was furious over the recurring technical glitches. A company that had managed to stay largely above the political fray was suddenly being hit from all sides.

