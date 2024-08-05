Vice President's Team Launches 'Republicans for Harris' to Attempt to Convince Anti-Trump Republican Voters





WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign launched Republicans for Harris on Sunday as she seeks to win over Republican voters turned off by Donald Trump's candidacy.

VIDEO: Republican border state mayor explains why he just endorsed Harris for president

The program will be a campaign within a campaign, according to Harris’s team, that will tap into known Republicans to activate their networks, with a focus on primary voters who supported former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The program will kick off with events this week in Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Republicans who support Harris will also appear at rallies with the vice president and her running mate next week, the campaign said.

The Harris campaign first shared details of the program with The Associated Press before the official announcement.

His team is trying to create a permission structure for Republican voters who might otherwise have a hard time voting for Harris. The effort will rely heavily on outreach to Republican voters, with the belief that the best way to get a Republican to vote for Harris is to hear directly from another Republican who is making the same choice.

“Trump’s extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe that the party of Donald Trump represents their values” and will vote against him again in November, said Austin Weatherford, Harris’ national Republican outreach director. He said the campaign would be about “showing up and taking the time every day to earn the votes of Republicans who believe in putting country before party and who know that every American deserves a president who will protect their freedoms and a commander in chief who will put the best interests of the American people before his own.”

Weatherford is a former chief of staff to former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, who had endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket before President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump. Kinzinger is backing Harris again in the launch.

VIDEO: Former Rep. Kinzinger reflects on the GOP and the future of democracy in Renegade

“As a proud conservative, I never thought I would support a Democrat for president,” he said in a statement. “But I know that Vice President Harris will defend our democracy and ensure that Donald Trump never returns to the White House.”

Kinzinger rose to national prominence as one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The committee highlighted a number of Trump transgressions before and during the deadly attack as Congress sought to certify the 2020 election results that showed Biden winning over Trump.

Trump has done little to woo moderate Republican voters and on Saturday again criticized Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has rebuffed Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the key state.

Last month, when Biden was still the frontrunner, the campaign ran an ad featuring criticism from former Trump aides of their former boss. Another ad highlighted Trump’s often personal attacks on Haley, including her nickname, Birdbrain, and suggesting she’s not presidential material.

Hundreds of thousands of registered Republicans voted for Haley in the primary, even after she ended her bid for the 2024 Republican nomination and Trump defeated her in nearly every poll.

Haley announced in May that she would vote for Trump and appeared at the Republican National Convention last month.

Harris’ campaign team includes former governors Bill Weld of Massachusetts and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey, former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and 16 former Republican members of Congress, including Kinzinger and Reps. Joe Walsh of Illinois and Susan Molinari of New York. All have been prominent critics of Trump in the past.

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham also endorsed Harris.

“I may not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on everything, but I know she will fight for our freedom, protect our democracy, and represent America with honor and dignity on the world stage,” Grisham said in a statement.

