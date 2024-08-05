Pro-Hamas protests in Türkiye: Death to the Zionists





At the request of Turkish President Erdogan, tens of thousands of people in Turkey are celebrating the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and protesting against Israel. ISTANBUL taz Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar fervently calls an elderly woman to paradise. She has jumped up in her black sharsaf and is enthusiastically waving a Palestinian flag. At the same time, tens of thousands of people praise Allah in unison with her, while a whip on stage sets the tone. On Saturday night, an almost unmanageable crowd of protesters gathered in Istanbul's most beautiful neighborhood, the square in front of Hagia Sophia, which leads to a park in the direction of the Blue Mosque, expressing their anger at the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail. Haniyeh and his supporters want to express their support for Palestine. Although the call for Allahu Akbar! alternates with the curse on Israel and the demand for the death of the Zionists, there is little that threatens the crowd. It is not so much the angry, fanatical young men who dominate the scene, but rather the families and women with children who spend their summer evenings in front of Hagia Sophia. The calls are commonplace, even if, as one neighbor says, the outrage over Haniyeh’s murder is real. How many more children does Netanyahu want to kill in Gaza? is written on a poster painted by a young girl. The horror of the images from Gaza is the sounding board on which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has been building an unprecedented political spectacle in Tehran since Haniyeh’s death was announced. Erdoan has threatened Israel with military action, declared Friday a national day of mourning for Haniyeh, and all flags have been lowered to half-mast, including those at Turkish embassies around the world, including in Tel Aviv, which the Israeli government has seen as a provocation. Hamas representatives and Erdoan's son as keynote speakers Because Instagram blocked some posts glorifying Ismail Haniyeh, Erdoan immediately blocked the entire Instagram in Turkey. Friday’s mourning events at all the country’s major mosques were dominated by the event at Hagia Sophia, where Ali Erbas, the head of the powerful Diyanet religious authority, delivered a shrill sermon with a golden sword in his hand. For Erdoan, his AKP and their supporters, there has been a state of emergency of sorts since Haniyeh’s assassination. The country is anxiously waiting to see how Iran and its allies will respond. In almost all Turkish news channels, there is hardly any other topic. In the Turkish channel CNN, Haniyeh's assassination was compared to the assassination attempt on the Austrian heir to the throne, Prince Ferdinand, which ultimately led to World War I. The events and demonstrations on Saturday night were apparently aimed at further fanning the flames. The main speakers after the recitation of the Quran by the Hagia Sophia prayer leader were Hamas representative Talal Nassar and the president's son Bilal Erdoan. Talal Nassar particularly praised the president. Where everyone calls us terrorists, the courageous Turk Erdoan supported us, he shouted into the microphone. We are the resistance movement of the Palestinian people. Bilal Erdoan, who was officially acting as chairman of an association for the preservation of Ottoman customs, praised his father and the Turkish people's unwavering support for Palestine. But people are also divided tonight. While Erdoan's supporters were making a pilgrimage to Hagia Sophia, the other half of Istanbulians were mainly interested in the football Super Cup, which was also taking place that evening in the city.

