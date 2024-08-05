Palace Denies Jokowi's Daughter Kahiyang Mining Permits





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The presidential palace has denied allegations that President Joko Widodo or JokowiKahiyang Ayu's daughter and her husband Bobby Nasution hold mining permits. Minister Secretary of State Pratikno denied the accusation in response to allegations made during the corruption trial of former North Maluku Governor Abdul Gani Kasuba. “I am not aware of any mining “The permits held by Kahiyang Ayu or Bobby Nasution. This is a legal issue,” Pratikno said ahead of a limited meeting at the presidential palace on August 5, 2024. The allegations surfaced when a witness, Suryanto Andili, testified that Abdul Gani Kasuba used the code name “Medan Block” to facilitate the process of obtaining a mining permit for a company linked to Bobby Nasution. Suryanto, a former head of the ESDM office in North Maluku, claimed to have attended a meeting related to the case in Medan. According to him, Muhaimin Syarif, Nazla Kasuba, Olivia Bachmid and Abdul Gani Kasuba's son-in-law also attended the meeting. Muhaimin Syarif, a former Gerindra party official and now a suspect in the Halmahera mining permit corruption case, is believed to have crucial information about the “Medan Block.” “Pak Ucu (Muhaimin) could explain the term,” Suryanto said. Muhaimin is also a shareholder in a mining company with Nurul Izzah Kasuba, one of Abdul Gani Kasuba's daughters. The company has a mining permit for 1,229 hectares of land based on the decree of the Regent of Central Halmahera in 2008. Abdul Gani Kasuba admitted that the “Medan Block” referred to a mining company owned by Kahiyang Ayu. The corruption case against him stems from a 2023 sting operation by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested 18 individuals and confiscated Rs 725 million. Seven people, including the former governor, were later named as suspects. BUDHY NURGIANTO Editors Choice: Jokowi Apologizes for Mistakes Made During Presidency Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1899944/palace-denies-jokowis-daughter-kahiyang-owns-mining-permits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos