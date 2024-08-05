Politics
China to achieve national rejuvenation despite obstacles – Opinion
The recently concluded third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has charted the future path of China's development, which will also influence the development of the world economy.
The resolution adopted at the Third Plenary Session describes not only China's achievements, but also the internal and external challenges it faces. The fact that the resolution does this shows that the Party is not “dazed by success.” On the contrary, it understands the seriousness of the problems, gives priority to solving them, and realizes that it is necessary to continue the hard work to realize China's modernization and improve the living standards of the Chinese people.
It is worth mentioning here that China's development is based on Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. However, in the new era, some of the earlier theoretical provisions may no longer be as relevant as in the past. Therefore, their preservation in official documents demonstrates the continuity of political thought in China, which, in turn, contributes to strengthening the ideological basis for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
It is important to note that the resolution of the Third Plenum stressed that the starting point and ultimate goal of all reforms is to ensure social equality and justice and improve people's living conditions. This universal thesis included in China's development policy has attracted a positive response from the international community and strengthened China's status as a responsible world power.
In addition, some experts have been wondering for some time whether the private sector is losing its importance in China. The resolution put an end to such speculation by stressing that the socialist market economy is an important element of China's modernization and that, therefore, private enterprises are a key part of the Chinese economy.
It is obvious that in a large economy like China's, various imbalances may, from time to time, affect the private sector. This is how a market economy develops. But it is necessary to improve the basic institutions of the market economy, as mentioned in the resolution, to mitigate the negative effects of such imbalances.
The resolution attaches great importance to high-quality development and the creation of new high-quality productive forces, as the factors behind China's rapid economic development, such as cheap labor, rising exports and infrastructure investment, may no longer be as important in the new era. Indeed, labor is no longer cheap in China, as average wages have risen significantly and the disposable income of Chinese households has been rising steadily. As for infrastructure investment, it no longer has a significant multiplier effect on the economy, as the infrastructure built requires high maintenance costs and loan repayments. And given the hostile attitude of China's major trading partners, the United States and the European Union, the scope for export growth is limited.
China should therefore seek new growth drivers, such as high-quality, innovation-driven development and the advancement of new quality productive forces, as they can enable China to produce more high-value-added goods and equipment using new production methods, and make the Chinese economy more efficient.
As the resolution points out, to achieve high-quality development, China must improve education, science and technology, promote innovation, cultivate talents and strengthen international cooperation.
This clearly shows that China, while seeking to become self-sufficient in vital sectors, is not closing itself off from the rest of the world. On the contrary, it remains committed to open and fair trade.
Certainly, China faces challenges and difficulties in achieving high-quality development. But careful planning, rigorous implementation of plans and measures to address internal and external challenges will enable it to achieve its strategic goals.
The author is head of the China Economy and Politics Department at the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
If you have specific expertise or would like to share your opinion on our stories, send us your writings to [email protected] and [email protected].
