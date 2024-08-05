Carrie Johnson Just Wore a Plunging Neckline Wedding Guest Dress in the Boldest Color Ever





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie (née Symonds) made waves when she chose a rented wedding dress for her big day in May 2021. Three years later, she's turned to sustainable fashion again for her latest wedding guest dress. The mother-of-three turned heads in a bright buttercup yellow midi dress with an asymmetrical neckline, giant puff sleeves and a cut-out waist that showed off her slender frame. The skirt's waistband was at an unusual angle, allowing the fabric to fall in soft pleats down to her calves. © Instagram The mother-of-three looked stunning in a cutout yellow wedding guest dress “I went to the most beautiful wedding yesterday wearing this super fun @_aje_ dress I rented from @mywardrobe_hq. If you're thinking of renting, I find My Wardrobe HQ really easy to get to and they have a pop-up in Harrods if you want to try before you rent,” Carrie captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She paired the dress with black and white heels and oversized gold hoop earrings, styling her blonde hair in a middle part with soft curls cascading over her shoulders. You might also like VIDEO: The Most Stylish Royal Wedding Guest Outfits of All Time In another selfie, which showed off her black chain crossbody bag, she added: “Another selfie of the dream dress, rented from @mywardrobe_hq. Thank you @tinalake for bringing it back just in time for me to rent it!” © Instagram Boris and Carrie share three children “The beauty of rented fashion! I love thinking about where this dress has been and where it might go next.” Sustainable fashion © Getty Carrie rented her bohemian wedding dress when she married the former Prime Minister in May 2021 Carrie has long been a strong advocate of sustainable fashion, even choosing it for her wedding day in 2021. According to InsiderBoris’ eco-friendly bride rented her $2,586 bohemian wedding dress from Christos Costarellos for just $45 a day. She opted for sheer panels, a ruffled skirt, and delicate lace details. She continued to defy tradition by swapping a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband and going barefoot. © Getty Images Carrie often advocates for sustainable fashion A photo posted by Conservative politician James Cleverly on Twitter shared a glimpse of their secret celebrations in the garden of 11 Downing Street, which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend following the coronavirus outbreak. Keeping with the bohemian theme, hay bales, colourful bunting and a lavish outdoor terrace could be seen in their garden. Weeks later, Carrie continued to advocate for better environmental practices as she attended the Eden Project for a reception for G7 leaders at the Cornwall summit. © Getty Carrie rented her G7 summit outfit from The Eden Project in 2021 Boris' wife Carrie looked incredible in a floral print silk midi dress from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite labels, The Vampire's Wife and a stunning pair of yellow Prada heels. According to Online mailThe former prime minister's wife had rented her dress and shoes for the occasion. The 805 midi dress was rented from HURR and was described by the designer as “made in the UK from a lustrous silk satin printed with yellow and red flowers”. Carrie teamed her look with a Gucci 'Dionysus' satin shoulder bag in yellow and her sunny Prada heels rented from My Wardrobe HQ. READ: Rebel royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Princess Anne's mini dress and more Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to the terms of use of HELLO! magazine. Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

