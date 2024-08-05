Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Forms Task Force to Monitor Implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) Number 24 of 2024 regarding the Task Force to Oversee the Implementation of the XXI National Sports Week 2024 in Aceh and North Sumatra Province and the XVII National Paralympic Week 2024 in Central Java Province. The formation of the working group was carried out taking into account that it should ensure the smooth running, order, transparency, accountability and governance in the implementation of the XXI National Sports Week (PON) in 2024 in Aceh Province and North Sumatra Province (Sumut). and the XVII National Paralympic Week (Peparnas) in 2024 in Central Java Province (Central Java), it is necessary to provide supervision and an active role to accelerate the resolution of obstacles to implementation. In order to oversee the implementation of the XXI National Sports Week 2024 in the provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra and the XVII National Paralympic Week 2024 in the province of Central Java, from preparation, implementation and accountability, a Task Force to oversee the implementation of the XXI National Sports Week 2024 in the province of Aceh and North Sumatra and the XVII National Paralympic Week 2024 in the province of Central Java was established, reads Article 1 of the Regulation accessible on the page.JDIH Cabinet Secretariat. The composition of the Working Group consists of directors and executives, namely, implementing officers from the Implementation Assistance Division and implementing officers from the Management Assistance Division. The PMK MP, Cabinet Secretariat, sits as the executive member for implementation assistance. The Working Group responsible for supervising the implementation of PON XXI 2024 and Peparnas XVII 2024 reports to the President and is accountable to him, as confirmed in Article 2. The task of the Director is to provide strategic policy direction to the Project Manager and provide leadership to the Project Manager to coordinate and synchronize the strategic policy implementation steps and breakthroughs needed to oversee the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024. In the meantime, the tasks of the Executive for Implementation Assistance are as follows:

a. implement the director's strategic policies;

b. take the necessary coordinated measures to prevent problems from arising in order to supervise the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024;

c. take coordinated and integrated measures to resolve obstacles or impediments that arise in the context of supervising the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024; And

d. monitor the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024. Then, the functions of the Governance Assistance Executive are as follows:

a. provide legal assistance to oversee the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024;

b. carry out supervision of the responsibility of the use of funds for the organization of PON and Peparnas 2024 through monitoring, guidance, review and coaching;

c. provide assistance in the procurement of goods/services during the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024 in accordance with the provisions of legal regulations; And

d. monitor the implementation of PON and Peparnas 2024. The Working Group to oversee the implementation of PON XXI of 2024 and the National Peparnas (AND)

