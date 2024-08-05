Taiwan under pressure to bolster defense as Trump-Harris presidential race stokes political concerns – NBC10 Philadelphia

Recent statements by former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump underscore the unpredictability and risks facing Taiwan.

While Trump remains ambiguous about his intention to defend Taiwan against a possible Chinese attack, the exact position of his opponent, Kamala Harris, is also unclear.

Experts say the race will likely prompt Taiwan to strengthen its military deterrence.

Taiwan is under increasing pressure to strengthen its defense and deterrence capabilities against China in the face of uncertainty over the U.S. election scheduled for November, security and political analysts say.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters last month that the self-governing island must rely on itself for its defense and will likely continue to spend and modernize its military in the face of threats from China, which considers the island its own.

The minister's comments came in response to presidential candidate Donald Trump suggesting that Taipei should pay Washington for military protectionTrump said the country “gives us nothing” and took “100 percent of our microchip business.”

Experts said Trump's remarks highlighted the unpredictability facing Taiwan, especially after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and backed his vice president, Kamala Harris, who has relatively less foreign policy experience.

Trump “unpredictable”

While Biden has been “more consistent in his policy toward Taiwan,” Trump, since the start of his first term, has proven to be “erratic and unpredictable,” said Stephen Naggy, a professor of politics and international studies at International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan.

Much of this is due to a difference in strategy between the two leaders. While Biden has repeatedly said the US will stand up for Taiwan, Trump has opted for “strategic ambiguity,” Naggy added.

Just days after his inauguration, Trump became the first U.S. president in decades to communicate directly with Taiwan's president.

Shortly after, he suggested that the United States might change its long-standing position that Taiwan was part of a “one China.” However, it would have backtracked on this position during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February 2016.

Regardless, Trump's tough stance on China has led many Taiwanese to believe he will provide substantial support to the island, according to Lu-Chung Weng, a political science professor at Sam Houston State University.

As in 2016, the candidate is running on a tough policy towards China and has already proposed a major escalation of its trade war against the country.

A tougher stance by Trump 2.0 on containing China would be welcomed by Taiwan's ruling party and other Indo-Pacific partners, said Muhammad Faizal, a research fellow at the Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

But he added that they also fear that Trump's “short-sighted and transactional approach” to foreign relations and defense, exemplified by his comments about Taiwan paying the United States for its defense, could put them back on his geopolitical chessboard.

Meanwhile, while experts who spoke to CNBC agreed that a second Trump administration would likely be filled with Chinese falcons Although Taiwan's defense is a top priority, the extent to which they will be able to steer policy remains uncertain.

“I think anyone who says they are sure where [the administration] “It would be crazy… I think the degree of unpredictability would be greater than ever,” said Richard Heydarian, a policy adviser and lecturer in international affairs at the University of the Philippines.

Harris's political skill?

On the other side of the ballot is presumptive Democratic nominee Harris, after Biden succumbed to pressure to withdraw from the race due to concerns about his age.

Analysts say it should remain somewhat consistent with Biden's agenda and foreign policy.

“I see [Harris] “As a piece of continuity in terms of foreign policy trends more generally over the last few decades,” Tina Fordham, founder of Fordham Global Foresight, told CNBC's “Global Exchange” last week.

Dewardric McNeal, managing director and senior political analyst at Longview Global, said there was a lack of clarity on exactly what Harris thinks about Biden, with her first 100 days likely to be closely watched by Beijing if she were to win.

As vice president, Harris expressed support for Taiwan And met the new leader of the islandLai Ching-te in 2022. However, she would come into office with much less foreign policy experience than President Biden.

“Although I anticipate some continuity [with Biden] “In its China policy, it is essential to recognize the powerful influence that personalities have on the development, design and execution of policies,” McNeal said.

“Vice President Harris is not Joe Biden, and her approach to governing will be different,” he added.

Taiwan's Defense Measures

While both candidates represent a level of uncertainty for Taiwan, political experts said the island nation is under increased pressure to accelerate efforts to strengthen its own deterrence.

Those efforts have already gained momentum since Lai's election in January, with the U.S. elections only adding urgency, according to Ava Shen, who covers Taiwan and China foreign and domestic policy at Eurasia Group.

Lai, a member of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, is seen by Beijing as a separatist and continued his predecessor's efforts to strengthen relations with Washington amid intensified military and political pressure by China.

His inaugural speech highlighted the importance of align with democracies and strengthen national defense. Around the same time, a compulsory military service extended by one year A personal data protection law for men has come into effect, a move announced under former DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has increased total defense spending in its annual budgets, reaching 2.6 percent of GDP this year, with another increase proposed for 2025, according to local reports.

The strengthening of the defense required secure more weapons In February this year, the country was expecting a backlog of some Worth $19 billion American weapons already purchased, according to the Cato Institute.

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with Lai in May, promising weapons and a $2 billion support package The Taiwan army was on its way.

China's latest official defense budget was $224 billion, about 12 times that of Taiwan, report says report of the Council for Foreign Relations.

“In general, the Taiwan government and society feel a certain degree of concern or anxiety,” said Kwei-Bo Huang, a diplomacy professor at National ChengChi University in Taiwan and secretary-general of the Taiwan-based Foreign Relations Association.

He added that if Trump wins, Taiwan would have to continue to increase its defense budget to at least 3 percent of its GDP, which is comparable to what the former president's advisers have said. would be plans to ask NATO members.

According to Professor Lu-Chung of Sam Houston State University, while the US election certainly puts more pressure on Taiwan to strengthen deterrence, it is beneficial for the country as it faces harsh realities.

“As for the self-defense plan, Taiwan will continue what it is doing, but filling the gaps across the Taiwan Strait is not easy,” he said.