Nvidia's high-tech AI chips make their way to Xi Jinping's military, bypassing US trade restrictions: report – NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advanced AI chips from Nvidia Company NVDA Intercontinental ballistic missiles are reportedly on their way to China despite the US blockade, which could contribute to the technological advancements of the Chinese military.

What happened:Smuggling group allegedly circumvents US national security blockade to supply Xi Jinpingthe army with powerful electronic chips made by Nvidia, reported The New York Times.

The United States has placed restrictions on the type of chips Nvidia can sell to China in an effort to curb the country's development of artificial intelligence. However, these smugglers are reportedly circumventing the blockade and supplying Nvidia's most advanced chips to state-affiliated groups in China.

The Biden administration, which wants to maintain its global dominance in artificial intelligence, plans to expand its export ban on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to Israel, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. The United States also fears that advanced artificial intelligence could be used to modernize foreign militaries, posing a threat to American security globally.

An investigation by the newspaper found that representatives from 11 Chinese companies claimed to have “sold or transported banned Nvidia chips.” The investigation also uncovered dozens of websites offering the chips online in the country.

A Chinese entrepreneur has revealed that his company shipped a batch of 2,000 servers with the “most advanced” Nvidia chips to China in April, worth $103 million. He said the chips were easy to obtain and that he regularly bought banned chips from three or four suppliers, which he then sold to regular customers in China.

Procurement documents from the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, a Washington-based nonprofit, indicate that more than a dozen state-affiliated entities purchased Nvidia chips on the black market. Some of these entities have been flagged by the U.S. government as aiding the Chinese military.

Nvidia has said it complies with all U.S. export controls and expects its customers to do the same. However, the company admits it cannot oversee its entire supply chain.

Why is this important?:The smuggling of Nvidia chips into China despite US export restrictions has been a recurring problem. In July, it was reported that more than 70 distributors were openly advertising what they claimed were restricted Nvidia chips online, and many verified sellers confirmed steady supplies.

In response to the restrictions, Nvidia is reportedly developing a new version of its flagship AI chip specifically for the Chinese market. The chip, tentatively dubbed the “B20,” was designed to comply with U.S. export controls and was expected to go into mass production later this year.

However, production of Nvidia's upcoming AI chips has been significantly delayed due to design flaws, which is expected to impact major customers including Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., a subsidiary of GoogleAnd Microsoft Corp.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia