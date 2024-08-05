Jokowi calls for RAPBN 2025 to accommodate all Prabowo programs





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo request that the draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN) 2025 take into account all programs President-elect Prabowo Subianto. He said this during a limited meeting discussing the Government Work Plan (RKP), Financial Note and RAPBN 2025 at the President's Office, Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Monday (8/05/2024). “This morning we will discuss RAPBN 2025. “And I want the draft APBN 2025 plan to take into account all the programs of the president-elect,” Jokowi said at the opening of the limited meeting on Monday. Also read: Gibran says free nutritious meals will benefit MSMEs, Ojol He recalled that the work plan and budget for next year also take into account various things, including vigilance against the risk of a global economic slowdown, linked both to interest rate policy and heated geopolitics. The reason is that it will have an impact on the food crisis and rising oil prices. He also instructed his staff to optimize measures to increase the state's revenue targets. “Here I want to emphasize the ease of investment, the ease of exporting products,” he said. Additionally, he called on his staff to focus on a number of programs to achieve success. “It would be good if in RAPBN 2025 we focused on not doing everything,” Jokowi explained. Read also: PR Prabowo-Gibran, continues the construction of the 150-kilometer Java Pansela Present at the meeting was Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, seated to the right of the president. Apart from that, there are State Minister Pratikno, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhur Binsar Pandjaitan and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Next up were Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

