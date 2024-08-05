Featured News: Today's Top Energy Stories – Monday at 7 a.m. ET





Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Recession Worries Outweigh Middle East Tensions The drop in oil prices is due to fears of weak demand, which outweigh geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Green-Energy Flops Revive Bets on Natural Gas European energy giants Shell and BP are sticking to their core businesses as investment in clean energy progresses slowly. Woodside to Buy Ammonia Plant From OCI Global for $2.35 Billion Woodside Energy will buy an ammonia plant under construction in Texas for about $2.35 billion as it seeks greener assets to balance a portfolio that generates most of its profits from oil and natural gas production. Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk The latest market discussions covering energy and utilities. Hawaiian Electric to Settle Maui Wildfire Claims as Part of $4 Billion Deal A tentative agreement would resolve lawsuits related to the 2023 wildfires that killed 102 people. Exxon Earnings Jump, While Chevron Drops The results were bolstered by rising production and come as the two companies vie for a generational discovery in Guyana. Chevron to Leave California for Texas, as Regulations Mount in Golden State The second largest US oil company has announced plans to move its global headquarters to Houston, the capital of the US energy industry. Is Trump Really Better Than Harris for Oil and Gas Investors? The former president wants the United States to “drill, baby, drill,” while Vice President Kamala Harris does not. But it’s hard to tell which is more pro-industry. Energy, Climate and AI Bets Are Powering Europe's Venture Sector Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred funding for technologies that could bolster Europe's quest for energy security. Chinese Solar Farms Are Crowding Out Much-Needed Crops China's rapid expansion of solar power capacity is clashing with Xi Jinping's goal of ensuring China can feed itself. (END) Dow Jones Newswires August 5, 2024 at 7:15 a.m. ET (11:15 a.m. GMT) Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

