From Jakarta to Garuda Palace, Jokowi needs plenty of time to prepare new capital, World News
NUSANTARA CAPITAL: Indonesia's First Lady CikIriana Widodo purchased uniquely patterned handicrafts from the Dayak tribe in East Kalimantan worth 4 million rupiah, or about $329, at Balikpapan Inpres Market on July 29.
Miss Iriana's visit to the market, dressed in a white kebaya, attracted the attention of traders and visitors who immediately took pictures of her with their mobile phones.
Ms Iriana arrived at the market in a white car after visiting the presidential palace in the capital Nusantara (IKN).
This visit also marks an increase in IKN visits to Inpres Market and the area around Balikpapan, which has a positive impact on the economy of the local population.
Pasar Inpres, which is now a destination for IKN visitors to purchase essential goods within an hour to an hour and a half drive from IKN, compared to a drive of almost 3 hours through Semboja previously.
This short trip was possible after the preparation of the Balang Island Bridge to connect Balikpapan to IKN.
Cik Iriana also accompanied her husband, Indonesian President Encik Joko Jokowi Widodo, at the inauguration of the Balang Island Bridge on July 29.
The bridge facilitated the gradual relocation of all staff from ministries and national institutions from Jakarta to IKN, including the coordinating minister and other ministers.
Mr Jokowi himself spent the night at IKN and began working from the archipelago after arriving on July 28.
It was in line with the completion of the first phase of construction, in addition to the government's plan to celebrate Indonesia's independence at IKN on August 17.
Mr Jokowi said there were no problems with water and electricity supplies during his first night at the presidential palace on the night of July 28.
He said this in response to his own statement in early July that plans to move the Indonesian capital to East Kalimantan in 2024 could be delayed.
Mr Jokowi's July 11 statement marked a shift in his optimistic attitude about working from the new capital starting in July, as indicated last June.
This comes on top of his reaction, a month after the resignation of the head and deputy of the development monitoring agency, which, among other things, increased uncertainty about the implementation of the project.
Encik Jokowi announced the suspension of the process of transferring his civil servants to the IKN in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, as the infrastructure is not ready to be built.
He also confirmed that he had received a report on the delay in the construction of his office at IKN from the Minister of Public Works and People's Housing, Mr Basuki Hadimuljono.
Earlier, IKN Infrastructure Development Task Force Head Encik Danis Sumadilaga was quoted as saying that the construction of the President's Office had reached 92 percent.
The working group aims to complete the project by the second week of July, in preparation for the independence celebrations.
Besides the president's office, Encik Danis hopes that the construction of the palace, Sumbu Kebangsaan, memorial park and Beranda Nusantara will be completed by the end of July.
Other buildings such as the Presidential Secretariat and the Ministry of National Secretariat are also expected to start functioning in phases.
Mr Jokowi also named the presidential office building Istana Garuda, while the IKN presidential palace will be called Istana Negara.
The announcement was made by IKN acting CEO Mr Basuki Hadimuldjono after attending an internal meeting with Mr Jokowi at IKN's Garuda Palace, news agencies reported. Between.
He said this is the Garuda Palace, not the president's office anymore, but it is called the Garuda Palace. The one below is the Istana Negara, Mr Basuki said at a press conference at the lobby of the Istana Garuda.
Istana Garuda is located just behind Istana Negara on higher ground.
The building serves as the president's office.
The development of the archipelago involves several phases, starting with the construction of major infrastructure such as the presidential palace, the parliament building as well as basic infrastructure for the initial phase which costs 30 billion US dollars ($40.3 billion).
The initial process starts from 2022 to 2024.
In addition, from 2024 to 2035, the development of IKN will enter the second phase.
At this stage, the process of transferring the various national institutions, including their staff, will be completed.
IKN will also be developed as an innovation and economic
Then, 2035 to 2045 is the stage of developing the overall infrastructure and ecosystem of the three cities to accelerate the development of East Kalimantan.
The capital will not be considered fully completed until 2045.
According to the official IKN website, it is expected to become one of the world's leading cities in terms of competitiveness by 2045.
The next phase involves complete infrastructure, including connectivity between the city and the island.
Currently, IKN is likely to be among the top 10 cities in the world to live in and achieve net zero carbon emissions through the use of 100% of the latest energy.
Nusantara is expected to be the first city in the world with more than one million inhabitants to achieve this goal.
On August 17, 2024, Mr. Jokowi will officially become the first Indonesian president to occupy the new capital, which will be marked by the celebration of Indonesia's 79th anniversary of independence.
And this is before he hands over his post to the elected president, Mr Prabowo Subianto, in October 2024. News agencies
