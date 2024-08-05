



BBC Parts of the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are supported by timber and metal brackets Jill Bennett/BBC Alice Webster said Queen Elizabeth was continuing to work with the government's new national hospital team “We have our plans and they continue to move forward,” she said. “That’s the message we’ve heard loud and clear from the new hospital programme team working for the Department of Health and NHS England.” Demolition work on the hospital's Inspire Centreto make way for a multi-storey car park, began in June 2023 but progress has been slow. Boris Johnson's Conservatives had pledged to build 40 new hospitals by 2030, and in the general election Labour said it planned to rebuild the Queen Elizabeth by the same deadline. Mr Streeting has since said building 40 new hospitals by 2030 was “not feasible in that timeframe”. Ms Webster said: “The Chancellor has said she will review the list of hospitals and we have no information to suggest we will not be on that list.” Shaun Whitmore/BBC The hospital was built in 1980 using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which has a lifespan of approximately 30 years. In the meantime, the hospital continues to use accessories but horizontally in “a very complex operation,” she said. “We are lowering the ceiling so that you, as a patient, don't see any actual exposed wood or steel fixtures, you will see a slightly lower ceiling.” The hospital was also modernize the facilities where she can, she added. “We just opened a space where we managed to get private bathrooms in the rooms, which we didn't have before. “We have to continue to live in this building and we owe it to our community to make sure we provide the best facilities for them and our staff.”

