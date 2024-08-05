Critics unfazed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo's emotional apology; supporters hail his statesmanship





Mr Prabowo, the current defence minister, won the presidential election by a landslide, defeating PDI-PS candidate Ganjar Pranowo and another challenger, Mr Anies Baswedan. Mr Prabowo will succeed Mr Widodo on October 20. Mr Gibran's candidacy was made possible by a controversial decision by the Supreme Court presided over by his uncle, former Chief Justice Anwar Usman. The ruling allowed an elected official to run for president or vice president even if he or she had not reached the minimum age of 40. Mr. Gibran, 36, was the mayor of Surakarta, also known as Solo. Mr Anwar Usman was later found guilty of a conflict of interest and demoted. As for Mr Widodos's younger son, Kaesang Pangerep, speculation has intensified that he will run in November's gubernatorial election after a recent controversial decision by the General Election Commission and a court ruling to change the minimum age for candidates. Deddy Sitorus, a senior PDI-P official, questioned the sincerity of Jokowi's apology. “I don't know if he's sincere this time or not. Maybe he's just pretending to get sympathy, rather than sincerely apologizing,” he said. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto told Tribunnews last Saturday (August 3) that instead of simply apologizing to Indonesians, all of Mr Widodo's policies must be justified. On the other hand, former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, who is currently the economic chief of the PDI-P, was more moderate in his remarks. Ahok, who shares a close friendship with Mr Widodo and served as his deputy governor in Jakarta, told detikNews on Saturday that Mr Widodo's apology was fair, appropriate and reasonable. He noted that it is common for leaders to apologize at the end of their term. Mr Widodo's younger son, Kaesang, echoed similar sentiments and called his father's apology a humane gesture. “There are no perfect human beings in the world. I think it is humane to apologize to the Indonesian people as he prepares to retire,” Kaesang, who is currently chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), was quoted as saying by Antara news agency. Mr Eddy Soeparno, secretary general of the National Mandate Party (PAN), one of the parties in Mr Widodo's ruling coalition, hailed Mr Widodo as a statesman. He acknowledges that as a head of state and an ordinary citizen, he can certainly make mistakes. This is a form of statesmanship, as he apologizes for the failings he committed during his ten years of governance, Mr. Eddy said. Mr Habiburokhman, vice chairman of Mr Prabowos' Gerindra party, also defended Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi. The PDI-P only started criticizing Widodo in the past year, after their disagreement emerged, he said. Before that, PDI-P members had been praising Widodo for more than a decade, he said. Why do they only say that Jokowi caused damage after the split? Where is the common sense in all this? Public opinion is intelligent; it does not care about politicians' about-faces, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/indonesia-jokowi-emotional-apology-critics-pdip-sympathy-statesmanship-4526941

