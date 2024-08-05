Mark Cuban Disputes Donald Trump's Claims About Imane Khelif





Billionaire Mark Cuban took to social media Saturday to confront former President Donald Trump's claims that Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is transgender.

Algeria's Khelif won her round of 16 fight against Italy's Angela Carini in 46 seconds on Thursday at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Carini bowed out of the fight after a barrage of punches from Khelif, which ended with a powerful blow to Carini's nose.

The Algerian boxer has since faced increasing attacks over her gender, with some criticizing her for being allowed to fight women in the Olympic ring. Khelif was assigned female at birth and identifies as a woman. Her father even publicly showed her birth certificate, according to reports.

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships for failing gender eligibility tests. The Olympics, however, have their own admission and medical rules, which Khelif complied with. Khelif also competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and won a silver medal at the 2022 IBA World Championships.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate who has criticized Khelif, said at a rally in Atlanta on Saturday: “Now all you have to do is look at the boxers. This young girl from Italy, a champion boxer, got hit so hard she didn't know what hit her.”

“He’s a person who made the transition,” the former president said of Khelif. “He was a good male boxer. And [Carini] “He didn't even fall. He hit her twice and she said, 'I'm out.'”

Cuban, a Shark Tank investor and former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, responded to a clip of Trump’s remarks on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday night and wrote: “Even worse. She’s from Algeria. In Algeria, it’s illegal to be gay. The idea that they would send a gay or trans Olympian is insane.”

It is also illegal in Algeria to change gender.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, and Cuban via email Sunday morning.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on July 31 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Inset, billionaire Mark Cuban is seen on May 1 in Los Angeles. Cuban challenged Trump's claim that Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is transgender on social media Saturday. More Spencer Platt/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In another X article, Cuban also mentioned times when Khelif lost fights, such as his fight against Irish boxer Amy Broadhurst at the 2022 IBA World Championships.

On Wednesday, Broadhurst spoke out about Khelif, writing on X: “I’ve received a lot of messages about Imane Khelif. I personally don’t think she did anything to ‘cheat’. I think it’s just how she was born and it’s out of her control. The fact that she’s been beaten by 9 women before speaks volumes.”

Meanwhile, Carini said that “all this controversy makes me sad” and apologized for not shaking Khelif's hand after their fight.

“It wasn't something I planned to do,” Carini said, according to Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. “In fact, I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics went up in smoke. I have nothing against Khelif. In fact, if I met her again, I would hug her.”

Trump has used the controversy surrounding Khelif as a way to parrot conservative talking points about gender and sports. Other conservatives like Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, have also spoken out against Khelif.

The former president shared a clip of the fight between Khelif and Carini on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday and wrote: “I WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!”

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, told Newsweek in a story published Saturday morning: “President Trump has been unequivocal: he will NOT tolerate men competing in women's sports, an insane and unjust reality that has been allowed to happen because of radical left politicians like [Vice President] “Kamala Harris.”

Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

What did the officials say?

The IBA released a statement on Wednesday saying that Khelif and Paris Olympian Lin Yu-ting, a Taiwanese boxer who was also disqualified from the 2023 IBA World Championships for failing gender eligibility tests, “were not screened for testosterone,” but were subjected to “separate and recognized” tests that will remain confidential.

“The IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all our events, we absolutely condemn the inconsistencies in eligibility to compete in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the boxing organisation said in a separate statement released on Thursday.

Lin competed at the Tokyo Olympics and on Friday she won her fight against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5:0 in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended its decision to allow Lin and Khelif to complete their events, writing in a statement Thursday: “Everyone has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”

“The current aggression against these two athletes is entirely based on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes have competed at a high level for many years. The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently suffering,” he added.

