The woman who helped Donald Trump rise from the ashes in 2020





DeSantis told Trump and Stepien that he believed Wiles lied and leaked information to the press. “That’s true,” Stepien responded. “But you won, and so did Donald Trump in Florida in 2016.”

Trump made the final decision. We hired Susie. She was back on the team by early July.

The most immediate prospect for regaining control of his party, which would also serve as a test of the base’s loyalty to him and his MAGA movement, would be to pick and choose among the Republican candidates running in the 2022 election and issue them with a battery of full and unqualified endorsements, his trademark. But with no process in place for Trump to make endorsements, he had already begun to back candidates at random, doling out his support to Republicans whom Donald Trump Jr. and some of his aides considered weak, or not MAGA enough, such as Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, who they said had been too critical of Trump’s trade policies and not loyal enough.

In late February, his closest remaining political advisers were summoned to Mar-a-Lago to begin working out how they would approach issues such as endorsements.

It was a strange, empty time at Trump’s club. COVID-19 had scared off some of its members (the following month, the club would temporarily close due to a coronavirus outbreak). Others had left after Trump’s 2020 defeat and on January 6, when they realized that the high dues were only worth it when Trump was in office. Being associated with someone who had inspired a bloody attack on the Capitol didn’t carry the same social clout as being associated with a president.

The meeting was held in Mar-a-Lago’s empty tea room, a dining room just off the main living room. Former Trump campaign managers Brad Parscale and Bill Stepien; Justin Clark, White House counsel and deputy campaign manager; Dan Scavino; Jason Miller; and Corey Lewandowski sat in banquet chairs around a table with a white tablecloth. Having worked in the White House and on Trump’s 2020 campaign, they found the atmosphere oddly informal.

There was no set agenda. No one was in charge, and, unusually for Trump’s world, no one was trying to be. Trump wanted to be a political Godzilla, but at the moment he barely had the capacity to send an email, much less raise money. Among the top priorities they discussed that afternoon were who would handle the mail and some kind of process for making recommendations, to prevent people from getting their friends to lobby Trump. Trump Jr. had already learned that Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and golfing buddy, had been lobbying for recommendations.

For those who had worked for Trump since 2016, having clearly delineated roles and responsibilities was a new concept, an exciting change of pace, in fact.

And while the meeting didn't produce much beyond an online process for candidates to request endorsements and a weekly call, there was also a sense within the group that if Jared Kushner had led the way in 2020, it was Donald Trump Jr. who would take on a bigger role going forward.

Kushner and Trump’s son were both wealthy, Ivy League-educated men born just three years apart, but they had very different worldviews. After Kushner, he served as a top Trump White House adviser. He and his wife, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, were eager to move on and reintegrate into the New York jet-set crowd, while Trump Jr. was eager to disappear into the Pennsylvania wilderness to hunt deer and eager to leave his own mark on the MAGA movement.

Don Jr., as he was known, made it clear that when it came to his father's political capital, they had to be scrupulous: Unless Trump got something in return, or unless the candidate in question proved he was a true believer or ally, Trump was not going to throw his support behind him.

The idea came from Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist who had worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign as a crisis director under Steve Bannon and who later worked closely with Don Jr. He suggested that candidates take a one-page questionnaire about their positions on issues like immigration and foreign policy, and whether they would support Trump if he ran again in 2024. Everyone liked the idea, and questions were drafted. But the idea was later scrapped by Trump himself.

Trump’s small team of advisers also had to find ways to raise money to finance the upcoming midterm elections. Save America, a leadership political action committee, was created just after the election, and Trump planned to use it to pay for staff and political expenses. In addition to Save America, a new super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, was created to raise and spend an unlimited amount of money on advertising for the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump had just announced his first endorsements for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary turned gubernatorial candidate in Arkansas, and Moran in Kansas, but he was eager to start backing more candidates and determined to upend the campaigns of Republicans who supported his impeachment or who he believed had betrayed him in the 2020 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/susie-wiles-donald-trump-rise-2020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos