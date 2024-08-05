Jokowi signs PP, arranges provision of contraceptives to students and teenagers





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – Preparation contraceptives for students and adolescents is one of the items in Government Regulation (PP) Number 28 of 2024 regarding the Implementing Regulation of Law Number 17 of 2023 on Health which was signed by President Joko Widodo. Providing contraceptives to school-aged children and adolescents is part of life-cycle reproductive health efforts. Further explanations regarding the health of the reproductive system of school-age children and adolescents are regulated in Article 103, paragraph (1), PP number 28. Based on this paragraph, it is indicated that health efforts for the reproductive system of school-age children and adolescents take the form of communication, information and education services, as well as reproductive health services. Also read: Merging multiple clusters into a single Health PP seen as causing problems Furthermore, an explanation regarding the form of reproductive health services for school-age children and adolescents is regulated in Article 103, paragraph (4). Based on this paragraph, one form of reproductive health service for school-age children and adolescents is the provision of contraceptives. This is stated in Article 103, paragraph (4), letter e. Besides the provision of contraceptives, early detection and counselling are also part of reproductive health services for school-age children and adolescents. Here is the wording of Article 103 paragraph (4) letter e PP number 28 of 2024: “(4) Reproductive health services as planned

subsection (1) includes at least: (a) early detection of disease or screening; (b) treatment; (c) rehabilitation; (d) counselling; and (e) provision of contraceptives“, we read in article 103, paragraph (4), letter e PP number 28 of 2024quoted Kompas.comMonday (05/08/2024). Also read: PP Health, Infant Formula Producers Banned From Offering Free Products, Discounts, Or Placing Advertisements In the meantime, the form of counselling services for school-age children and adolescents, as referred to in paragraph (4) letter d, must take into account a number of factors. Among other things, paying attention to privacy and confidentiality, and carried out by medical personnel, health workers, counselors and/or peer counselors who have skills in accordance with their authority. Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access the news of the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.





